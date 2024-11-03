Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Kamala Harris Delivers Campaign Pitch In Detroit Black Church

Harris's visit to Detroit marked her fourth consecutive Sunday speaking at a historically Black church, highlighting the importance of Black voters in the upcoming election.

Kamala Harris Delivers Campaign Pitch In Detroit Black Church

With just two days before Americans head to the polls, Vice President Kamala Harris made her closing pitch for the presidency at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ in Detroit on Sunday.

“In just two days we have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come,” Harris told the congregation, her voice steady and resolute. “We must act. It’s not enough to only pray; not enough to just talk. We must act on the plans He has in store for us, and we must make them real through our works, in our daily choices, in service to our communities, in our democracy.”

Harris’s visit to Detroit marked her fourth consecutive Sunday speaking at a historically Black church, highlighting the importance of Black voters in the upcoming election. Her strategy reflects a campaign focus on energizing communities pivotal to securing victories in battleground states like Michigan. Later that day, Harris planned to speak in East Lansing, a university town where young, diverse voters could play a decisive role.

Addressing Skepticism Amid Arab American Concerns

Harris’s campaign in Michigan comes at a time when she faces skepticism from some of the state’s sizable Arab American community. Criticism has grown over her administration’s handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, particularly the continuation of U.S. aid to Israel.

Many Arab Americans, disillusioned by what they view as insufficient action toward ending the war in Gaza, have expressed frustration. Samah Noureddine, a Lebanese American from Grosse Ile, voiced her disappointment: “I’m upset because Harris is funding the genocide and if we get Trump, we’re going to suffer too. I’m sick of both of them,” she said, explaining her decision to vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein instead.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who visited Dearborn, a hub for Michigan’s Arab American community, promised an end to the Middle East conflict without providing specifics, appealing to voters who seek a strong stance on foreign policy.

Her Message Of Unity

During her appearance at the Detroit church, Harris refrained from mentioning Trump by name. Instead, she presented a message of unity and optimism, quoting the Old Testament prophet Jeremiah and sharing her vision of Americans united in purpose. “I see faith in action in remarkable ways,” she said. “I see a nation determined to turn the page on hate and division and chart a new way forward.”

Harris emphasized that the choice facing voters goes beyond partisan divides, urging them to reject “chaos, fear, and hate” and instead focus on collective progress. “This moment in our nation has to be about so much more than partisan politics. It must be about the good work we can do together,” she declared.

Donald Trump’s Campaign in Pennsylvania

As Harris delivered her 11-minute speech, former President Trump spoke at a rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he offered a starkly different tone. His 90-minute address was marked by combative rhetoric and conspiratorial claims about voter fraud, portraying the country as unraveling in his absence. He labeled Democrats as “demonic” and made incendiary remarks about reporters, further underscoring the divergent approaches of the two candidates.

While Harris projects a hopeful vision rooted in unity and civic engagement, Trump appeals to voters who feel disillusioned by the current administration, tapping into their grievances with pointed language and sweeping promises.

Battle Over Rising Costs and Inflation

In her final push, Harris has sought to position herself as a leader who will address top voter concerns like the rising cost of living. Inflation, which has persisted over the past few years, remains a sticking point for many. Trump has seized on this, arguing that Harris, as the current vice president, should bear responsibility for the economic challenges and has criticized her on issues like immigration, framing it as an existential crisis for the country.

Harris, in contrast, has focused on policy measures aimed at reducing living expenses and fostering community resilience, framing her leadership as a path toward stability and prosperity.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Tells Pennsylvania Crowd He 'Shouldn't Have Left' White House, Claims Inaccuracy In Polls

