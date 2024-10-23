Kamala Harris Labels Trump a ‘Fascist’ Seeking ‘Unchecked Power’

Kamala Harris has criticized Donald Trump, labeling him a "fascist" who seeks "unchecked power" and desires a military loyal solely to him, following revelations of Trump's admiration for Hitler.

In a surprise address from her home in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Harris responded to comments made by John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff. Kelly recounted Trump’s frustration over not having military leaders who would pledge loyalty to him like the commanders in Nazi Germany pledged to Hitler.

Trump becoming more erratic and unstable

Harris expressed that Trump is becoming more erratic and unstable, warning that if he were to win a second term, figures like Kelly would not be present to act as restraints on his behavior. She emphasized that those who once tried to temper Trump’s more extreme tendencies would be absent, leaving him unchecked.

According to Harris, Kelly’s statements indicated that Trump does not want a military committed to the U.S. Constitution. Instead, he seeks a military that will be personally loyal to him and willing to follow orders that could lead to illegal actions or betrayals of their constitutional oath.

Trump desires unchecked power says Harris

Harris framed the upcoming presidential election on November 5 as a critical decision for voters, asserting that while Trump desires unchecked power, the true question is what the American people want.

Her remarks followed more than a week of focusing on Trump’s past descriptions of his opponents as “the enemy within” and his calls for military action against those he perceives as causing election “chaos.”

In conversations with the New York Times, Kelly, who served as White House chief of staff for 18 months during Trump’s presidency, stated that Trump frequently praised Hitler, even in the face of contradictory evidence, aligning with the definition of fascism.

Commenting on the various reports, Harris remarked that it is both troubling and dangerous for Trump to reference Adolf Hitler, the orchestrator of the deaths of six million Jews and many Americans. She suggested that this reflects the true nature of Trump as described by those who know him well.

Harris branding Trmp as fascist

Harris noted that John Kelly’s comments clearly illustrate Trump’s inclination towards fascism, stating that he vowed to act as a dictator from his first day in office and to utilize the military as a personal militia for his vendettas.

This marked the second instance within a week where Harris effectively branded Trump as a fascist. Last week, when questioned by a radio interviewer in Detroit, she confirmed that Trump’s vision could be characterized as fascism, even though she did not use the term directly.

Trump’s spokesperson has categorically denied Kelly’s assertions, labeling them as “absolutely false.”

Harris’s speech indicated a shift in her strategy from a prior approach she adopted after becoming her party’s nominee, where she and her supporters attempted to downplay and mock Trump, even making light of his focus on crowd sizes at rallies.

