Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kamala Harris Labels Trump a ‘Fascist’ Seeking ‘Unchecked Power’

Kamala Harris has criticized Donald Trump, labeling him a "fascist" who seeks "unchecked power" and desires a military loyal solely to him, following revelations of Trump's admiration for Hitler.

Kamala Harris Labels Trump a ‘Fascist’ Seeking ‘Unchecked Power’

Kamala Harris has criticized Donald Trump, labeling him a “fascist” who seeks “unchecked power” and desires a military loyal solely to him, following revelations of Trump’s admiration for Hitler.

In a surprise address from her home in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Harris responded to comments made by John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff. Kelly recounted Trump’s frustration over not having military leaders who would pledge loyalty to him like the commanders in Nazi Germany pledged to Hitler.

Trump becoming more erratic and unstable

Harris expressed that Trump is becoming more erratic and unstable, warning that if he were to win a second term, figures like Kelly would not be present to act as restraints on his behavior. She emphasized that those who once tried to temper Trump’s more extreme tendencies would be absent, leaving him unchecked.

According to Harris, Kelly’s statements indicated that Trump does not want a military committed to the U.S. Constitution. Instead, he seeks a military that will be personally loyal to him and willing to follow orders that could lead to illegal actions or betrayals of their constitutional oath.

Trump desires unchecked power says Harris

Harris framed the upcoming presidential election on November 5 as a critical decision for voters, asserting that while Trump desires unchecked power, the true question is what the American people want.

Her remarks followed more than a week of focusing on Trump’s past descriptions of his opponents as “the enemy within” and his calls for military action against those he perceives as causing election “chaos.”

In conversations with the New York Times, Kelly, who served as White House chief of staff for 18 months during Trump’s presidency, stated that Trump frequently praised Hitler, even in the face of contradictory evidence, aligning with the definition of fascism.

Commenting on the various reports, Harris remarked that it is both troubling and dangerous for Trump to reference Adolf Hitler, the orchestrator of the deaths of six million Jews and many Americans. She suggested that this reflects the true nature of Trump as described by those who know him well.

Harris branding Trmp as fascist

Harris noted that John Kelly’s comments clearly illustrate Trump’s inclination towards fascism, stating that he vowed to act as a dictator from his first day in office and to utilize the military as a personal militia for his vendettas.

This marked the second instance within a week where Harris effectively branded Trump as a fascist. Last week, when questioned by a radio interviewer in Detroit, she confirmed that Trump’s vision could be characterized as fascism, even though she did not use the term directly.

Trump’s spokesperson has categorically denied Kelly’s assertions, labeling them as “absolutely false.”

Harris’s speech indicated a shift in her strategy from a prior approach she adopted after becoming her party’s nominee, where she and her supporters attempted to downplay and mock Trump, even making light of his focus on crowd sizes at rallies.

Read More: US Election: If Harris Wins What Would It Mean For Abortion?

Filed under

Adolf Hitler donald trump Kamala Harris Trump fascist US Elections 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

What Helped Tesla Shares Jump In Third Quarter Earnings?

What Helped Tesla Shares Jump In Third Quarter Earnings?

Canada Cuts Immigration Target by 21% After Record Growth

Canada Cuts Immigration Target by 21% After Record Growth

What Is 538’s 2024 Poll And How It Works?

What Is 538’s 2024 Poll And How It Works?

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

ZIM vs GAM: Zimbabwe’s 344/4 Breaks The Record For Highest T20 Total In World Cup Qualifier

ZIM vs GAM: Zimbabwe’s 344/4 Breaks The Record For Highest T20 Total In World Cup...

Entertainment

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox