Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey Set To Join Kamala Harris In Philadelphia Rally

Vice President Kamala Harris will host a high-profile rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, featuring a star-studded lineup.

The event, scheduled for the night before the election, will include remarks from Oprah Winfrey, the renowned talk show host and television producer, and a performance by global pop icon Lady Gaga.

The rally is set to cap off a series of campaign events across battleground states aimed at mobilizing voters and capturing grassroots enthusiasm.

The Harris rally in Philadelphia will be held at the Liacouras Center and promises to be an electrifying culmination of the campaign’s efforts. In addition to Oprah Winfrey’s keynote address and Lady Gaga’s performance, attendees will be treated to appearances by DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway, Just Blaze, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, and Adam Blackstone.

The rally will be the second event Harris holds in Pennsylvania on the final day of campaigning. Earlier in the day, the vice president will appear in Pittsburgh, where music stars Katy Perry, Andra Day, and DJ D-Nice will perform. Both rallies are part of a concerted effort by the Harris campaign and the Democratic Party to reach out to voters in key battleground states and ensure robust turnout.

These Pennsylvania events are part of a broader strategy that includes simultaneous get-out-the-vote initiatives in seven other critical states: North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Michigan. These states are seen as pivotal for determining the outcome of the tightly contested election. The Harris campaign hopes that the mix of celebrity power and political engagement will galvanize support and energize voters to head to the polls.

The campaign’s events in other swing states will feature an array of celebrity appearances and musical performances. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, will join voters in Wisconsin for an early evening rally in Milwaukee, alongside his wife, Gwen Walz. This event will include performances by the Detroit Youth Choir, Jon Bon Jovi, and The War and Treaty. Later, Walz will conclude the day with a rally in Detroit, Michigan, reinforcing the campaign’s emphasis on voter mobilization in key urban centers.

As part of her campaign trail, Harris has been emphasizing voter turnout and rallying supporters with messages of hope and resilience. In a video message, she acknowledged that the race for the presidency will be close but expressed confidence in victory. “This election is going to be tight, but we are confident that we will win,” Harris said, urging voters to make their voices heard and stressing the importance of unity. “We must fight together for America.

Adding a personal touch to her campaign, Harris shared that she has already voted in the 2024 election, using a mail-in ballot registered in her home state of California. “I actually just filled out my mail-in ballot. So, I have voted,” she told reporters during a stop in Detroit.

Harris’ stop in Michigan included an appearance at Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles, a popular restaurant owned by former Detroit Lions cornerback Ron Bartell. Following a Sunday church service, Harris visited the eatery, where she was warmly received by a crowd of patrons who cheered as she entered. Harris spent several minutes greeting supporters, shaking hands, and posing for selfies. Also in attendance were prominent Michigan leaders, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

