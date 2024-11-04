Lady Gaga Urges Fans To Vote, Teams Up With Kamala Harris In Last Push Before Election

Lady Gaga rallies with Kamala Harris, urging fans to vote in the final stretch of the election. With star power on stage, they energize voters across Pennsylvania.

As the US election draws near, pop icon Lady Gaga has joined the campaign trail, trading her concert stage for the political podium. On November 3, she publicly endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket, calling on her 57.5 million social media followers to make their voices heard. “Get ready to vote,” she posted, charging fans with a sense of urgency ahead of what she described as a critical election.

Celebrity Power Boosts Harris Campaign With Star-Studded Events

Kamala Harris’s Philadelphia rally is set to bring major star power, featuring both Lady Gaga and Katy Perry headlining separate pre-election events across Pennsylvania. Perry will perform in Pittsburgh, while Gaga, staying true to her unique flair, will take the stage at Philadelphia’s iconic Rocky Steps in front of the Museum of Art.

In a video posted to Instagram, Gaga kept her message short and direct, telling fans, “I’ll see you guys in Pennsylvania.” Her caption, a bold “HARRIS WALZ 2024!!,” left no doubt about her endorsement and commitment to the cause. This announcement follows Harris revealing her own Pittsburgh rally plans, with Gaga stepping in both on social media and the campaign stage to advocate for democracy.

Philadelphia’s ‘Vote For Freedom’ Rally

Philadelphia’s “Vote for Freedom” rally is set to bring an electrifying mix of live performances from 5 to 10 pm on November 4. Lady Gaga will headline alongside stars such as Ricky Martin, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, DJ Cassidy, and Adam Blackstone. Celebrity speakers like Oprah Winfrey, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Fat Joe will join the lineup, lending their voices to energize the crowd and reinforce the importance of voting.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry will energize supporters in Pittsburgh, giving Pennsylvanians a night of music and voter motivation. She will be joined by Andra Day, D-Nice, and DJ Arie Cole. Together, these events underscore the influence of celebrities in mobilizing voters and driving participation in what has become a highly anticipated election.

