Saturday, October 26, 2024
we-woman
Leonardo DiCaprio: Oscar-Winning Actor Endorses Kamala Harris For President

Leonardo DiCaprio has voiced his support for Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign, sharing his endorsement in a video released on Friday.

Leonardo DiCaprio: Oscar-Winning Actor Endorses Kamala Harris For President

Leonardo DiCaprio has voiced his support for Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign, sharing his endorsement in a video released on Friday.

In the video shared on Instagram, Leonardo DiCaprio highlighted the urgent threat of climate change, stating that it is harming both the planet and the economy. He emphasized the need for decisive action to address these issues and declared his intention to vote for Harris.

Leonardo DiCaprio has previously backed Democratic candidates

A long-time advocate for climate action, DiCaprio has previously backed Democratic candidates. In early 2020, he participated in a fundraiser for Joe Biden at the residence of former Paramount Pictures chief Sherry Lansing.

In his Instagram post, Leonardo DiCaprio referenced the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, labeling them as unnatural disasters linked to climate change. He commended Harris for her ambitious goals of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and her commitment to fostering a green economy. He also acknowledged her role in the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, mentioning that as vice president, she cast the tiebreaking vote for President Joe Biden’s significant climate legislation, which passed with only Democratic backing.

Leonardo DiCaprio takes  aim at former President Trump

Leonardo DiCaprio also took aim at former President Trump for his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement and for rolling back important environmental protections. He criticized Trump for ignoring factual information and scientific evidence.

With just under two weeks remaining until Election Day, Harris has garnered support from numerous prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and George Clooney.

Other celebrities supporting Harris

On Thursday night, the vice president held a rally in the Atlanta suburbs alongside former President Barack Obama and musician Bruce Springsteen. Beyoncé, who has contributed the song “Freedom” as an anthem for Harris’s campaign, is anticipated to attend Harris’s rally in Houston on Friday, according to reports from The Associated Press.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump’s supporters in the celebrity realm include Elon Musk, Dennis Quaid, Roseanne Barr, and Kid Rock. In December 2016, DiCaprio and the leader of his foundation met with Trump, who was then the president-elect, to discuss how environmentally focused jobs could enhance the economy.

Read More: Beyoncé To Power Harris in Texas; Trump Courts Rogan’s Fans On Campaign Stop

Filed under

DiCaprio climate change DiCaprio instagram leonardo dicaprio Leonardo DiCaprio endorsement US Elections
