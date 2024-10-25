Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Leonardo DiCaprio Shares His Reasons For Endorsing Kamala Harris For President

Leonardo DiCaprio has voiced his support for Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign, sharing his reasons for endorsement through a video released on Friday.

Leonardo DiCaprio Shares His Reasons For Endorsing Kamala Harris For President

Leonardo DiCaprio has voiced his support for Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign, sharing his reasons for endorsement through a video released on Friday.

In the Instagram video, DiCaprio emphasized the pressing issue of climate change, noting its detrimental effects on both the planet and the economy. He stressed the need for decisive action to address these challenges and announced his decision to vote for Harris.

Why is DiCaprio supporting Harris?

A long-time proponent of climate action, DiCaprio has a history of supporting Democratic candidates. In early 2020, he participated in a fundraiser for Joe Biden hosted by former Paramount Pictures executive Sherry Lansing.

In his post, DiCaprio referenced the recent destruction caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, describing these events as unnatural disasters connected to climate change. He praised Harris for her ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and her commitment to fostering a green economy. He also highlighted her crucial role in the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, mentioning that she cast the tiebreaking vote as vice president for Biden’s significant climate legislation, which passed with only Democratic support.

Targets Trump

DiCaprio criticized former President Trump for his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement and for rolling back essential environmental protections. He condemned Trump for ignoring factual information and scientific evidence.

With just under two weeks until Election Day, Harris has garnered support from various prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and George Clooney.

On the Republican side, Trump’s celebrity supporters include Elon Musk, Dennis Quaid, Roseanne Barr, and Kid Rock. In December 2016, DiCaprio and the leader of his foundation met with Trump, who was then president-elect, to discuss how jobs focused on environmental initiatives could enhance the economy.

Read More: Leonardo DiCaprio: Oscar-Winning Actor Endorses Kamala Harris For President

