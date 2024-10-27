Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

During a recent event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden took aim at Elon Musk, labeling him a "Trump ally", Musk pushed back on social media, asserting that the Biden administration has enabled illegal immigration through “open borders,” leading to harm in the U.S.

During a recent event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden took aim at Elon Musk, labeling him a “Trump ally” and critiquing his immigration status when he entered the U.S. Biden quipped that Musk was “the wealthiest man in the world,” adding that he had come to America on a student visa but wasn’t attending school, thus violating immigration laws.

This comment referred to a Washington Post article suggesting that Musk did not hold a valid work visa while launching his first startup, Zip2, according to various court documents and testimonies from former business associates.

Musk Hits Back

In response to Biden’s comments, Musk pushed back on social media, asserting that the Biden administration has enabled illegal immigration through “open borders,” leading to harm in the U.S. He claimed that the administration has allowed a significant influx of illegal immigrants into swing states, stating, “Triple digit increases over the past 4 years! Their STATED plan is to give them citizenship as soon as possible, turning all swing states Dem.”

Allegations of Political Manipulation

Musk has also circulated a conspiracy theory suggesting that illegal immigrants are supporting the Democratic Party in U.S. elections, despite non-citizens being prohibited from registering or voting. In his posts, Musk stated, “The Dems are in favor of importing voters who are beholden to them and against allowing legal immigrants who would probably vote against them. Simple matter of incentives.”

Musk’s Defense

Reacting to Biden’s accusations, Musk declared on X, “I was in fact allowed to work in the US. The Biden puppet is lying.” This assertion serves as his defense against Biden’s portrayal of him as an illegal worker upon arrival.

Support for Trump

Musk’s political alignment has become clearer as he formally endorsed Donald Trump following a shooting incident at an event in Pennsylvania in July. During a rally, Musk emphasized the importance of the upcoming election, calling it a “must-win situation” for Trump.

Future Plans if Trump Wins

If Trump is re-elected, he has indicated plans to establish a government efficiency council led by Musk. The council would focus on recommending improvements and conducting thorough assessments of the federal government’s financial and performance aspects.

The back-and-forth between Musk and Biden highlights ongoing tensions surrounding immigration, political affiliations, and the narrative shaping the upcoming election. As Musk continues to challenge Biden’s remarks, the political landscape remains charged as both figures prepare for the looming electoral battle.

