Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

During a recent event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden took aim at Elon Musk, labeling him a "Trump ally", Musk pushed back on social media, asserting that the Biden administration has enabled illegal immigration through “open borders,” leading to harm in the U.S.

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

During a recent event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden took aim at Elon Musk, labeling him a “Trump ally” and critiquing his immigration status when he entered the U.S. Biden quipped that Musk was “the wealthiest man in the world,” adding that he had come to America on a student visa but wasn’t attending school, thus violating immigration laws.

This comment referred to a Washington Post article suggesting that Musk did not hold a valid work visa while launching his first startup, Zip2, according to various court documents and testimonies from former business associates.

Musk Hits Back

In response to Biden’s comments, Musk pushed back on social media, asserting that the Biden administration has enabled illegal immigration through “open borders,” leading to harm in the U.S. He claimed that the administration has allowed a significant influx of illegal immigrants into swing states, stating, “Triple digit increases over the past 4 years! Their STATED plan is to give them citizenship as soon as possible, turning all swing states Dem.”

Allegations of Political Manipulation

Musk has also circulated a conspiracy theory suggesting that illegal immigrants are supporting the Democratic Party in U.S. elections, despite non-citizens being prohibited from registering or voting. In his posts, Musk stated, “The Dems are in favor of importing voters who are beholden to them and against allowing legal immigrants who would probably vote against them. Simple matter of incentives.”

Musk’s Defense

Reacting to Biden’s accusations, Musk declared on X, “I was in fact allowed to work in the US. The Biden puppet is lying.” This assertion serves as his defense against Biden’s portrayal of him as an illegal worker upon arrival.

Support for Trump

Musk’s political alignment has become clearer as he formally endorsed Donald Trump following a shooting incident at an event in Pennsylvania in July. During a rally, Musk emphasized the importance of the upcoming election, calling it a “must-win situation” for Trump.

Future Plans if Trump Wins

If Trump is re-elected, he has indicated plans to establish a government efficiency council led by Musk. The council would focus on recommending improvements and conducting thorough assessments of the federal government’s financial and performance aspects.

The back-and-forth between Musk and Biden highlights ongoing tensions surrounding immigration, political affiliations, and the narrative shaping the upcoming election. As Musk continues to challenge Biden’s remarks, the political landscape remains charged as both figures prepare for the looming electoral battle.

ALSO READ: Mark Cuban Calls Trump ‘Desperate’ in Scathing Critique

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk Joe biden us presidential elections
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He Say?

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He...

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won the Lottery?

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won...

Kali Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance

Kali Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance

Entertainment

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox