Monday, November 11, 2024
Following Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, a South Korean feminist movement called the 4B movement is sparking interest in the U.S. The movement, which rejects traditional gender roles and norms, resonates with many women worldwide who are questioning patriarchal structures.

‘No Sex, No Dating, No marriage,’: 4B Movement Gaining Ground After Trump’s Win

In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, there has been a surge of interest in a feminist movement that originated in South Korea: the 4B movement. This growing movement, which advocates for rejecting traditional gender roles and expectations, has gained traction online, particularly among women expressing frustration with societal structures that they perceive as oppressive.

What Is the 4B Movement?

The 4B movement, which began in South Korea in 2015, revolves around a philosophy known as the “four no’s” (the word “no” translates to “bi” in Korean). These four principles are:

Bisekeu: No heterosexual sexual relationships
Biyeonae: No dating
Bihon: No heterosexual marriage
Bichulsan: No childbirth

Women who embrace the 4B movement see it as a means to reject a system that perpetuates gender inequality. They believe this lifestyle choice offers a form of protest against the societal norms that restrict women’s autonomy and reinforce patriarchal structures.

Origins and Motivation Behind the 4B Movement

The 4B movement emerged in response to the pervasive gender inequality that South Korean women experience. One significant factor contributing to the movement’s rise was the gender pay gap. In 2022, women in South Korea were paid, on average, 31.2% less than their male counterparts for the same work.

In addition to this economic disparity, there has been an alarming increase in violence against women. Several high-profile cases have highlighted the danger women face in South Korea, such as incidents where men murdered their ex-partners after breakups. These acts of violence have sparked outrage and further fueled the movement, which aims to reject the patriarchal systems that allow such behaviors to persist. Many women participate in the movement anonymously, using it as a tool to protest their oppression and also to explain why South Korea’s birth rate is declining.

Movement Gains Global Attention After Trump’s Election

Following Trump’s unexpected win in the 2024 U.S. election, the 4B movement gained international attention, especially on social media. Trump’s political career has long been marked by accusations of misogyny, including his infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” comment and multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. His role in overturning Roe v. Wade, which severely restricted reproductive rights in the U.S., has also contributed to his controversial reputation among women.

In the wake of his victory, many women began sharing information about the 4B movement, drawing parallels between Trump’s political actions and the systemic sexism women face globally. Some social media users suggested that American women could learn from the South Korean movement, with calls to “adopt the 4B movement” as a response to the growing frustrations with male-dominated political systems. One user even suggested that “male loneliness” could become a significant issue in societies where such patriarchal views dominate.

Read More: We Will Remember Them’: What Is The History Behind Armistice Day? 

4B movement south korea Trump Trump wins US ELECTION Us election latest news US election results us president election 2024
