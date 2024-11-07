Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Russian President Putin Congratulates US President-Elect Donald Trump, ‘Ready’ For Talks

Putin praised Trump for his “courageous” response to an attempted assassination during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania this past July.

Russian President Putin Congratulates US President-Elect Donald Trump, 'Ready' For Talks

In his first public remarks following the U.S. presidential election, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on his victory and expressed a willingness to hold discussions with the former president. Speaking at the Valdai forum in Sochi, Putin said, “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election as president of the United States of America.”

When asked if he would be open to talks with Trump, Putin responded, “Ready.”

Putin also highlighted Trump’s statements about improving U.S.-Russia relations and potentially helping to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, calling them “deserving of attention at least.” He acknowledged Trump’s claim that he could negotiate an end to the Ukrainian crisis “in 24 hours” but noted the Kremlin will wait for concrete steps from the U.S. on this issue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed the cautious tone, stating that Russia still views the U.S. as an “unfriendly” country directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. He remarked that relations between the two nations are at a “historic low” and that it would be up to U.S. leadership to initiate any change.

Reflecting on Trump’s previous term, Putin noted the “many restrictions and sanctions against Russia like no other president has ever introduced before him.”

Putin Calls Trump ‘Courageous’

In addition to the congratulatory message, Putin praised Trump for his “courageous” response to an attempted assassination during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania this past July. Putin remarked, “His behavior at the time of the attempt on his life made an impression on me. He behaved, in my opinion, in a very correct way, courageously, like a man.”

After the gunfire incident at the rally, Trump, undeterred, stood back up and pumped his fist, leading his supporters in chants of “Fight! Fight! Fight!” The phrase soon became a rallying cry throughout Trump’s campaign.

2024 US Election donald trump RUSSIAN PRESIDENT PUTIN
