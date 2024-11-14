Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Sex Trafficking, Nude Pics: Long List of Controversies Surrounding Trump Appointee Matt Gaetz

Gaetz, 42, is widely regarded as one of Congress's most polarizing figures, having faced allegations of misconduct, including displaying explicit photos of women on the House floor and being investigated for potential sex trafficking.

‘Sex Trafficking, Nude Pics: Long List of Controversies Surrounding Trump Appointee Matt Gaetz

Former President Donald Trump stirred controversy by announcing on Wednesday his selection of Matt Gaetz as the next attorney general. Gaetz, 42, is widely regarded as one of Congress’s most polarizing figures, having faced allegations of misconduct, including displaying explicit photos of women on the House floor and being investigated for potential sex trafficking.

No vote against an anti-human trafficking bill

In 2017, early in his tenure as a congressman, Gaetz attracted national attention by casting the sole “no” vote against an anti-human trafficking bill. He later explained in a Facebook Live video from his home that he opposed the bill, the Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act, due to concerns over federal overreach. Gaetz asserted he supported the bill’s objective but feared it would expand government bureaucracy. Despite his explanation, the negative response to his vote resurfaced amid subsequent allegations of his involvement in a sex trafficking probe.

Matt Gaetz invites far-right provocateur

In 2018, Gaetz again caused a stir by inviting Chuck Johnson, a far-right internet provocateur, to the State of the Union address. Johnson, who had been banned from Twitter and faced accusations of promoting white nationalism and Holocaust denial, was a controversial guest choice, especially as some Florida lawmakers had invited individuals directly affected by recent events. Gaetz reportedly justified the invitation by explaining that Johnson happened to visit his office that day. Johnson himself remarked that he admired Gaetz’s boldness.

Matt Gaetz controversial tweet

Gaetz’s high-profile defense of Trump continued in 2019, particularly when he made a controversial Twitter post directed at Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, ahead of Cohen’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee. Gaetz’s tweet implied Cohen’s wife and father-in-law might not be aware of Cohen’s alleged infidelities, which many interpreted as a veiled threat. After being widely criticized, Gaetz deleted the tweet, claiming it was an attempt at “witness testing” rather than intimidation. Though investigated by the Florida Bar, he was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing.

In 2020, Gaetz revealed a personal connection that caught the public off guard during a heated exchange with then-Representative Cedric Richmond. When Richmond questioned Gaetz’s understanding of issues facing Black families, Gaetz disclosed he had an adopted Cuban son named Nestor. Gaetz posted about Nestor on Twitter, describing him as “my son,” though it was later clarified that Nestor is the son of an ex-girlfriend and had lived with Gaetz intermittently over several years.

Alleged sex trafficking charges

In 2021, The New York Times reported that Gaetz was being investigated by the Department of Justice over alleged sex trafficking, including claims that he paid a 17-year-old girl to travel across state lines for sexual encounters. Gaetz denied the accusations, asserting he had never traveled with a minor. While Gaetz ultimately faced no charges, his reputation suffered. During the investigation, his friend Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, pleaded guilty to multiple sex-related charges. The Daily Beast reported on a confession letter by Greenberg, claiming Gaetz paid him to arrange sexual encounters with women and a 17-year-old. Private Venmo transactions between Gaetz and Greenberg also emerged, adding to public scrutiny.

Matt Gaetz shows nude photos and videos of women to colleagues

Additional controversies surrounded Gaetz’s behavior on the House floor, with a CNN report alleging he had shown nude photos and videos of women to colleagues and aides. Among the explicit content was a video of a naked woman with a hula hoop. CNN sources indicated that Gaetz’s conduct prompted Speaker Paul Ryan’s staff to address his behavior directly. Gaetz firmly denied these allegations, describing the report as part of a coordinated extortion effort against him and his family.

Following his nomination as attorney general, House Speaker Mike Johnson informed reporters on Wednesday evening that Gaetz would resign from Congress immediately, effectively ending the Ethics Committee’s investigation. News of Gaetz’s appointment reportedly caused an audible reaction of surprise among Republican House members meeting in private.

Read More: Be Offended’: When Matt Gaetz, Trump’s New Attorney General, Referred to Women at Abortion Rallies as Ugly and Overweight

Filed under

Attorney General attorney general trump gaetz gaetz attorney general Matt Gaetz matt gaetz attorney general matt gaetz investigation matt gaetz sex trafficking matt gaetz trafficking matt gaetz wife
Advertisement

Also Read

Apple’s iPhone SE 4: All The Premium Features You Want At A Budget Price – Check It Out Here

Apple’s iPhone SE 4: All The Premium Features You Want At A Budget Price –...

Aussies Will Clean Up India In 4 Days: Ex-Australian Pacer Ahead Of BGT Series

Aussies Will Clean Up India In 4 Days: Ex-Australian Pacer Ahead Of BGT Series

Christopher Nkunku ‘Weighing His Future’ at Chelsea – Report

Christopher Nkunku ‘Weighing His Future’ at Chelsea – Report

Israel Defense Forces Target Hezbollah: 200 Terrorists Killed, 140 Launchers Destroyed In Latest Airstrikes

Israel Defense Forces Target Hezbollah: 200 Terrorists Killed, 140 Launchers Destroyed In Latest Airstrikes

Crorepatis and Contrasts: Wealth Disparity Among Candidates in Jharkhand’s Phase 2 Assembly Elections

Crorepatis and Contrasts: Wealth Disparity Among Candidates in Jharkhand’s Phase 2 Assembly Elections

Entertainment

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In 2024

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox