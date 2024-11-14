‘Sex Trafficking, Nude Pics: Long List of Controversies Surrounding Trump Appointee Matt Gaetz

Gaetz, 42, is widely regarded as one of Congress's most polarizing figures, having faced allegations of misconduct, including displaying explicit photos of women on the House floor and being investigated for potential sex trafficking.

Former President Donald Trump stirred controversy by announcing on Wednesday his selection of Matt Gaetz as the next attorney general. Gaetz, 42, is widely regarded as one of Congress’s most polarizing figures, having faced allegations of misconduct, including displaying explicit photos of women on the House floor and being investigated for potential sex trafficking.

No vote against an anti-human trafficking bill

In 2017, early in his tenure as a congressman, Gaetz attracted national attention by casting the sole “no” vote against an anti-human trafficking bill. He later explained in a Facebook Live video from his home that he opposed the bill, the Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act, due to concerns over federal overreach. Gaetz asserted he supported the bill’s objective but feared it would expand government bureaucracy. Despite his explanation, the negative response to his vote resurfaced amid subsequent allegations of his involvement in a sex trafficking probe.

Matt Gaetz invites far-right provocateur

In 2018, Gaetz again caused a stir by inviting Chuck Johnson, a far-right internet provocateur, to the State of the Union address. Johnson, who had been banned from Twitter and faced accusations of promoting white nationalism and Holocaust denial, was a controversial guest choice, especially as some Florida lawmakers had invited individuals directly affected by recent events. Gaetz reportedly justified the invitation by explaining that Johnson happened to visit his office that day. Johnson himself remarked that he admired Gaetz’s boldness.

Matt Gaetz controversial tweet

Gaetz’s high-profile defense of Trump continued in 2019, particularly when he made a controversial Twitter post directed at Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, ahead of Cohen’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee. Gaetz’s tweet implied Cohen’s wife and father-in-law might not be aware of Cohen’s alleged infidelities, which many interpreted as a veiled threat. After being widely criticized, Gaetz deleted the tweet, claiming it was an attempt at “witness testing” rather than intimidation. Though investigated by the Florida Bar, he was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing.

In 2020, Gaetz revealed a personal connection that caught the public off guard during a heated exchange with then-Representative Cedric Richmond. When Richmond questioned Gaetz’s understanding of issues facing Black families, Gaetz disclosed he had an adopted Cuban son named Nestor. Gaetz posted about Nestor on Twitter, describing him as “my son,” though it was later clarified that Nestor is the son of an ex-girlfriend and had lived with Gaetz intermittently over several years.

Alleged sex trafficking charges

In 2021, The New York Times reported that Gaetz was being investigated by the Department of Justice over alleged sex trafficking, including claims that he paid a 17-year-old girl to travel across state lines for sexual encounters. Gaetz denied the accusations, asserting he had never traveled with a minor. While Gaetz ultimately faced no charges, his reputation suffered. During the investigation, his friend Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, pleaded guilty to multiple sex-related charges. The Daily Beast reported on a confession letter by Greenberg, claiming Gaetz paid him to arrange sexual encounters with women and a 17-year-old. Private Venmo transactions between Gaetz and Greenberg also emerged, adding to public scrutiny.

Matt Gaetz shows nude photos and videos of women to colleagues

Additional controversies surrounded Gaetz’s behavior on the House floor, with a CNN report alleging he had shown nude photos and videos of women to colleagues and aides. Among the explicit content was a video of a naked woman with a hula hoop. CNN sources indicated that Gaetz’s conduct prompted Speaker Paul Ryan’s staff to address his behavior directly. Gaetz firmly denied these allegations, describing the report as part of a coordinated extortion effort against him and his family.

Following his nomination as attorney general, House Speaker Mike Johnson informed reporters on Wednesday evening that Gaetz would resign from Congress immediately, effectively ending the Ethics Committee’s investigation. News of Gaetz’s appointment reportedly caused an audible reaction of surprise among Republican House members meeting in private.

