Tuesday, November 12, 2024
South Dakota Gov And Known ‘Puppy-Killer’ Kristi Noem Picked By Trump For Homeland Security Secretary

Donald Trump is planning to appoint South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The 52-year-old, once considered for vice presidency, is set to lead the agency as Trump intends to enforce stricter immigration policie.

$60 billion budget management

The congresswoman is expected to manage a $60 billion budget and oversee thousands of employees from federal agencies, including US Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the US Secret Service.

This decision follows Trump’s reappointment of Tom Homan, the former acting director of ICE, as his “border tsar.” Additionally, Trump has named immigration hardliner Steve Miller as the incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

According to reports, Marco Rubio is a potential candidate for Secretary of State, with several GOP congress members already congratulating the Florida senator. Meanwhile, Florida Representative Michael Waltz, re-elected to the House last week, is expected to be named national security adviser.

Who is Kristi Noem?

Noem, 52, who made history as South Dakota’s first female governor following her election in 2018 and re-election in 2022, was once considered a possible running mate for Trump. However, controversy ensued when she disclosed in her book *No Going Back* that she had shot her 14-month-old dog—a revelation that sparked widespread criticism and ultimately derailed her candidacy.

Nevertheless, Noem continued as an outspoken Trump supporter, actively campaigning for him and speaking at the Republican National Convention. In return, Trump has appointed yet another loyalist to his White House team as he prepares to assume office on January 20.

Kristi Noem appointment

Noem’s anticipated appointment comes as Trump continues to fill key positions in his incoming administration after securing re-election in the 2024 presidential election last week.

Trump crossed the 270 Electoral College vote threshold early Wednesday after winning several critical swing states. Susie Wiles, former co-chair of Trump’s campaign, was appointed as the incoming White House chief of staff.

Trump has also selected former New York Representative Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, indicating a significant restructuring. On Sunday evening, Trump confirmed New York Representative Elise Stefanik as the incoming US ambassador to the United Nations, describing her as a “strong, tough, and smart America First fighter” in a statement to the New York Post.

