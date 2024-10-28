Traders Rally Behind Trump: Stock Price Jumps On Election Optimism

Trump Media & Technology Group is currently grappling with significant financial losses, generating minimal revenue, and its primary product, Truth Social, remains a minor player in the crowded social media landscape.

Trump Media & Technology Group is currently grappling with significant financial losses, generating minimal revenue, and its primary product, Truth Social, remains a minor player in the crowded social media landscape. Yet, Wall Street has astonishingly valued the company at $9 billion—a figure that has more than tripled in just five weeks.

A Remarkable Recovery

Following a record low on September 23, Trump Media’s stock price has experienced a remarkable rebound. Market analysts attribute this surge largely to speculative bets surrounding the potential for former President Donald Trump to reclaim the White House. Unlike typical stocks, Trump Media behaves more like a meme stock, driven by hype and momentum tied to Trump’s political prospects rather than its underlying fundamentals.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” remarked a managing partner at a venture capital firm. “The company’s value is almost entirely dependent on the outcome of an election.”

A Questionable Valuation

Despite a 32% increase last week and a further 16% rise on Monday morning, the fundamentals of Trump Media do not justify its $9 billion market cap. In the second quarter, the company reported revenues of just $837,000—a figure that would generally correspond to a company valued in the millions, not billions.

Experts note that this dramatic stock price increase is fueled by a “binary outcome” scenario: if Trump wins the election, the company’s value is expected to rise; if he loses, it will plummet significantly.

Traders Eye the Election

Reflecting the election’s impact on trading, a popular trading app recently introduced contracts allowing users to bet on the election’s outcome. Trump, who holds the majority share in the company, now sees his stake of 114.75 million shares valued at around $5 billion, up from $1.4 billion just a few weeks prior. However, these gains are theoretical, as selling shares could drastically lower the stock price.

Trump’s commitment to retain his shares, coupled with a lack of disclosed sales, has also contributed to the stock’s rise.

Meme Stock Mania

Industry analysts describe Trump Media’s trading pattern as reminiscent of classic meme stocks. Social sentiment drives the stock’s value, leading to a frenzy of speculative trading. However, with the company now valued at over 1,600 times its enterprise value, some experts find the valuation “crazy,” especially when compared to other high-performing stocks.

“There’s no solid narrative to justify that valuation,” noted a CEO of a trading research platform. “People are betting with their hearts rather than their heads.”

Election Dynamics

The political landscape remains competitive, with Trump and his potential Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in a tight race according to recent polls. Earlier this year, Trump’s stock price dropped significantly when polls indicated a challenging road ahead. Now, as polls show a closer contest, the sentiment surrounding Trump Media has shifted.

Should Trump win, experts argue, the company’s prospects could greatly improve, with Truth Social becoming a key communication platform for the president.

A Challenging Future

The volatile nature of Trump Media’s stock suggests more turbulence is likely as the election approaches. Analysts predict the stock may continue to rise as election day nears, only to retreat in a typical “buy on the rumor, sell on the news” scenario.

If Trump loses, however, the fallout could be severe. Some predict the stock could plummet, valuing the company at potentially only a fraction of its current worth.

“If he doesn’t win, you’re left with a fledgling company that generates modest revenue and essentially no profits,” stated a chief strategist at an investment firm. “If it were any other name, we wouldn’t even be discussing its value.”

