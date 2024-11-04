Trump Backs Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Idea To Remove Fluoride From Water: ‘Sounds OK To Me’

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed a tentative willingness to consider Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s proposal to remove fluoride from public water supplies, if elected to a second term.

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed a tentative willingness to consider Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s proposal to remove fluoride from public water supplies, if elected to a second term, remarking to NBC News that the idea “sounds OK” to him, though he had not yet discussed it directly with Kennedy.

Kennedy likely to play significant role in Trump administration

Trump has suggested that Kennedy would likely play a significant role in his administration’s health policy if he were reelected, particularly focusing on vaccine-related issues, an area where Kennedy has previously advocated for theories widely considered conspiratorial.

When asked if a ban on specific vaccines would be under consideration, Trump indicated he would consult Kennedy and other experts before making a decision, adding that Kennedy is “a very talented guy with strong opinions.”

Removing fluoride from water systems across the U.S

Kennedy, whom Trump has hinted could oversee health policy in a future administration, recently stated on social media that a Trump-led government would recommend the removal of fluoride from water systems across the U.S., asserting that the substance is linked to several health issues. Although fluoride can result as an industrial byproduct, it is also a naturally occurring element, found in water and rocks according to the CDC.

On November 3, 2024, in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Trump attended a campaign rally at Lancaster Airport. His appearance in Pennsylvania—a crucial battleground state with 19 electoral votes at stake—comes as polls show a tight race with Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. After Pennsylvania, Trump planned to visit North Carolina and Georgia, where Harris currently holds an edge in the polls.

Health risks linked to fluoride according to Kennedy

In his statement, Kennedy outlined potential health risks linked to fluoride, labeling it as “industrial waste” and associating it with various medical conditions such as thyroid disease, neurodevelopmental issues, and bone disorders. A senior adviser to Trump’s campaign, Danielle Alvarez, responded by stating that, while Trump has received a range of policy proposals, his focus remains on the upcoming election.

Water fluoridation policies are largely managed by local and state governments. The CDC continues to support water fluoridation as a cost-efficient means to promote dental health, though it notes that excessive fluoride exposure can lead to conditions like skeletal fluorosis. A recent NIH review has also indicated a link between high fluoride levels and reduced IQ in children, particularly at concentrations that surpass recommended limits.

Kennedy and history of promoting unproven claims

Kennedy, with a history of promoting unproven claims about environmental chemicals, has previously alleged that certain substances in the environment might influence sexual orientation and gender identity in children. These views, which have been amplified in some fringe communities, echo controversial theories promoted by figures like conservative radio host Alex Jones.

Both Trump and Kennedy have hinted at a comprehensive health-focused role for Kennedy within a possible Trump administration, with Kennedy himself stating that Trump had suggested he might oversee several health agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture. At recent campaign events, Trump has reiterated his support for Kennedy’s potential role, mentioning that he would allow Kennedy considerable freedom to influence policies on health, food, and medicine.

