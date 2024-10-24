Trump Has ‘Malignant Narcissism’, According To More Than 200 Health Professionals

A political group opposing Donald Trump has coordinated a letter signed by over 200 mental health experts, raising concerns about Trump’s potential danger due to what they describe as "symptoms of a severe and untreatable personality disorder—malignant narcissism.

A political group opposing Donald Trump has coordinated a letter signed by over 200 mental health experts, raising concerns about Trump’s potential danger due to what they describe as “symptoms of a severe and untreatable personality disorder—malignant narcissism.” The group asserts that this condition renders him “grossly unfit for leadership.”

Less than two weeks before the presidential election, the group published a full-page advertisement in the New York Times, framing the letter as a warning about Trump being an “existential threat to democracy” in the United States.

Questioning Trump’s mental suitability

The ad was sponsored by Anti-Psychopath PAC, a political action committee that has previously released ads questioning Trump’s mental suitability for office.

The letter claims that Trump fits the behavioral criteria for antisocial personality disorder, according to the DSM-5, the manual widely used by mental health professionals to diagnose psychological conditions. It outlines behaviors such as a consistent disregard for social norms and laws, frequent dishonesty, reckless disregard for others’ safety, irritability, impulsiveness, irresponsibility, and a lack of remorse.

On public actions and interactions of Trump

While the American Psychiatric Association has established the Goldwater Rule, which prohibits psychiatrists from diagnosing individuals they haven’t personally examined, the letter addressed this, noting that since the rule’s adoption in 1973, diagnostic systems have evolved to rely more on observable behaviors. The authors argued that Trump’s public actions and interactions have provided ample observable evidence of a disorder.

The professionals concluded that Trump’s behavior is deceitful, destructive, delusional, and dangerous. They also suggested that he shows signs of cognitive decline and should undergo a comprehensive neurological evaluation.

Trump “increasingly unstable,” says Harris

Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, has previously referred to Trump as “increasingly unstable and unhinged” and recently labeled him a fascist. The letter’s signatories include a wide range of professionals, from a Cornell University lecturer to a Maryland psychotherapist, nurse practitioner, sex therapist, and social worker.

Since Joe Biden withdrew from the race due to concerns about his age and mental health, similar scrutiny has been applied to Trump, who would become the oldest president in U.S. history if re-elected, turning 82 by the end of his term.

Unusual approach by Democrats

Recognizing that Trump’s speeches are often incoherent, Democrats have taken the unusual approach of urging voters to watch his rallies. During a debate, Harris invited people to observe Trump’s rallies, highlighting his references to fictional characters and bizarre claims, such as windmills causing cancer. She also pointed out that attendees frequently leave his rallies early, appearing to lose interest.

The Anti-Psychopath PAC’s advertisement was published the same week as another full-page ad in the New York Times, signed by over 200 survivors of sexual assault and gender violence. One signatory, a former girlfriend of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, alleged in an interview that Trump had groped her. This ad aimed to remind voters of Trump’s legal troubles, including a recent civil case in which he was found liable for sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll.

