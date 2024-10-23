Trump Promises A Return to America’s Glory Days

Trump’s Controversial Remarks on Harris

During a campaign event in Doral, Florida, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump leveled harsh criticism at his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, calling her “lazy” in a statement that invoked long-standing racist stereotypes associated with Black people. “Who the hell takes off when you have 14 days left?” Trump asked the crowd. “She’s lazy. She’s lazy as hell.”

On the day of Trump’s remarks, Harris was in Washington, D.C., conducting important meetings and preparing for interviews with Telemundo and NBC—her first day without public events after more than two weeks of intense campaigning across pivotal states. Trump’s comments come amid a pattern where he has repeatedly questioned Harris’s competence and work ethic, labeling her as “slow” and implying a low IQ.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Trump’s accusations. However, Ian Sams, a spokesperson for Harris, highlighted Trump’s own campaign struggles, noting that he canceled a town hall event before his evening rally in North Carolina. “Donald Trump continuing his recent trend of canceling campaign events… With just two weeks to go,” Sams posted on social media.

Throughout his career, Trump has often disparaged the work ethics of his opponents. He previously criticized President Joe Biden for allegedly campaigning from his basement during the pandemic and labeled Hillary Clinton as “low-energy” in 2016.

Moreover, Trump’s history of engaging in racially charged rhetoric is well-documented. He faced legal action for discrimination against Black tenants in the 1970s and took out full-page ads calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, a group of Black and Latino teenagers wrongfully accused of a crime. Recently, these men, now known as the Exonerated Five, filed a lawsuit against Trump for defamatory statements made during his debate with Harris.

Using the term “lazy” to describe Harris, a Black woman of South Asian descent, plays into harmful stereotypes that have plagued African Americans for generations. Such depictions are rooted in a history that sought to demean and dehumanize, perpetuating ideas of inferiority.

Despite these persistent stereotypes, Black Americans have made significant strides, particularly through movements like the Great Migration and the civil rights advancements of the 1960s. Yet, structural barriers have resulted in ongoing disparities in wealth and opportunity.

In his attacks on Harris, Trump is not only questioning her work ethic but implying a fundamental inadequacy that separates her from President Biden. He stated at a recent rally, “Crooked Joe Biden became mentally impaired… But lying Kamala Harris, honestly, I believe she was born that way. There’s something wrong with Kamala.”

In response to Trump’s remarks, a spokesperson for his campaign affirmed his stance, stating, “He’s right. Election Day is in two weeks, and Kamala Harris is taking the day off.”

As the election approaches, such incendiary comments only serve to deepen the divisions in an already contentious political landscape.

