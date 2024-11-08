Trump Releases Plan To ‘Dismantle’ The American ‘Deep State’

In a recently released statement, Donald Trump laid out an extensive plan aimed at what he describes as “dismantling” the so-called “deep state” and reclaiming American democracy from Washington’s “corruption.” Trump’s ten-point strategy aims to reshape federal governance, particularly targeting long-standing bureaucratic practices and structures within the intelligence and national security sectors. Emphasizing transparency and accountability, his proposal includes executive orders, reforms, and a push for structural changes within government agencies.

Reinstating Presidential Authority Over Federal Bureaucracy

Trump’s first step, he says, is to immediately reissue his 2020 Executive Order, which previously aimed to restore presidential authority to remove government employees he views as “rogue bureaucrats.” In his statement, Trump was direct about his intentions: “Here’s my plan to dismantle the deep-state and reclaim our democracy from Washington corruption once and for all—and corruption it is. First, I will immediately reissue my 2020 Executive Order restoring the President’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats, and I will wield that power very aggressively.”

Trump’s second action point promises a sweeping overhaul of the intelligence and national security agencies, sectors he has repeatedly criticized as weaponized against political opponents. “We will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus,” he explained, adding that these agencies will be revamped to prevent what he claims is the targeting of conservatives, Christians, and other perceived political enemies. Trump believes these changes are essential to ensuring unbiased operations within these powerful institutions.

Reforming FISA Courts

In his third proposal, Trump addressed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) courts, which grant intelligence agencies authorization to conduct surveillance. He criticized the FISA courts as being complicit in what he described as fraudulent warrant applications, saying, “We will totally reform FISA courts, which are so corrupt that the judges seemingly do not care when they are lied to in warrant applications.” Trump suggested that many FISA judges are aware of inaccuracies in these applications but fail to take corrective actions, a practice he pledges to change.

To uncover and expose any hidden abuses by government agencies, Trump intends to establish a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission.” This commission, according to Trump, would work to declassify and publish documents that reveal what he calls “deep-state buying, censorship, and corruption.” He stated, “We will establish a truth and reconciliation commission to declassify and publish all documents on deep state’s buying, censorship, and corruption.” This measure, he argues, would allow the public to view the inner workings of these powerful entities, fostering transparency.

Cracking Down On Government Leaks

In his fifth point, Trump plans to implement a “major crackdown” on government leaks, targeting those who leak information to the media. He accuses these leakers of colluding with “fake news” to create false narratives and destabilize the government. Trump said, “We will launch a major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the fake news to deliberately weave false narratives and to subvert our government and our democracy.” He also hinted at potential criminal charges for those found guilty of such actions.

To bolster oversight, Trump’s sixth initiative proposes making each inspector general’s office independent from the departments they oversee. Trump believes this physical and structural separation would prevent these offices from protecting what he calls the “deep state.” “We will make every inspector general’s office independent and physically separated from the departments they oversee so they do not become the protectors of the deep state,” he declared.

President Trump released his plan to DISMANTLE the Deep State. Now that he’s President-elect, this is the most important three minutes of video on the internet right now. HUGE 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lhXwDPsv1q — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2024

Monitoring Intelligence Agencies

Trump also wants Congress to establish an independent auditing system that will continually monitor intelligence agencies to ensure they are not involved in unauthorized spying on U.S. citizens or interfering with American political campaigns. “I will ask Congress to establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies,” he said, emphasizing the need to protect citizen privacy and prevent unauthorized surveillance.

In an effort to move federal government functions away from Washington, D.C., Trump’s eighth proposal aims to relocate many government positions outside of the capital. He highlighted his previous move of the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado as an example of decentralization. “As many as 100,000 government positions could be moved out, and I mean immediately, to places filled with patriots who love America,” Trump asserted.

Restricting Bureaucrats From Private Sector Jobs

Trump’s ninth point involves curbing the “revolving door” between government positions and private sector jobs. Specifically, he wants to prevent federal officials from taking jobs with companies they regulated during their time in government, which he says leads to conflicts of interest. “We will work to ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with and that they regulate,” he said, citing the pharmaceutical industry as a prominent example of this issue.

Lastly, Trump aims to propose a constitutional amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress. He believes term limits would help prevent long-term accumulation of power, allowing for fresh perspectives and reducing entrenched interests in Washington. “This is how I will shatter the deep state and restore government that is controlled by the people and for the people,” he concluded.

With this ambitious 10-point plan, Trump is signaling a strong stance on government reform and anti-corruption measures, hoping to rally supporters who share his views on the “deep state” and its impact on American democracy.

