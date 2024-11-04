Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Says RFK Jr.’s Fluoride Removal Proposal ‘Sounds OK To Me’

Former President Donald Trump expressed cautious endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s proposal to eliminate fluoride from public water systems if he secures a second term.

Trump Says RFK Jr.’s Fluoride Removal Proposal ‘Sounds OK To Me’

Former President Donald Trump expressed cautious endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s proposal to eliminate fluoride from public water systems if he secures a second term. In an interview, Trump remarked, “Well, I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me. You know, it’s possible.”

Kennedy’s Aspirations in a Trump Administration

Trump has previously indicated that Kennedy would play a significant role in health care within his administration, particularly focusing on vaccine-related issues. Kennedy is known for promoting widely debunked conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Discussion on Vaccines

When questioned by media about the possibility of banning specific vaccines, Trump stated, “Well, I’m going to talk to (Kennedy) and talk to other people, and I’ll make a decision, but he’s a very talented guy and has strong views.”

Fluoride as an Issue

Kennedy recently claimed via social media that a Trump administration would “advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” asserting that fluoride is linked to various health problems. He referred to the substance as “industrial waste,” although the CDC notes that fluoride occurs naturally in the environment, including in water and rocks.

Campaign Trail in Pennsylvania

At a recent rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, where Trump is campaigning for crucial electoral votes, he reiterated the importance of addressing health issues. Polls show him in a tight race with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as he prepares for upcoming stops in North Carolina and Georgia.

Fluoride’s Health Concerns

Kennedy has claimed that fluoride is associated with serious health conditions such as arthritis and bone cancer. The CDC endorses community water fluoridation as a cost-effective public health measure. However, excessive fluoride exposure can lead to skeletal fluorosis, and recent studies have suggested a correlation between high fluoride levels and reduced IQ in children.

Kennedy’s Controversial Theories

Kennedy has a track record of spreading unfounded conspiracy theories regarding the effects of chemicals in the environment, including claims that certain substances could influence gender identity. His rhetoric echoes that of other fringe theorists, like Alex Jones, who infamously claimed that chemicals in water were “turning the friggin’ frogs gay.”

Potential Health Portfolio for Kennedy

Both Trump and Kennedy have hinted at a broad health portfolio for Kennedy in a future administration. Kennedy indicated that Trump had suggested he would oversee key public health agencies, such as the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture.

Trump’s Vision for Health Care

At a rally in New York, Trump stated he would allow Kennedy to “go wild on health,” “go wild on the food,” and “go wild on medicines.” He emphasized that Kennedy would “have a big role in health care” and mentioned that he shares some of Kennedy’s strong views.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

Filed under

donald trump Fluoride Removal RFK Jr.
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox