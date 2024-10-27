Former President Donald Trump electrified a crowd of 20,000 supporters at Madison Square Garden in New York City, a location famous for hosting legendary events, from boxing bouts to sold-out concerts. The rally, held just nine days before the upcoming Election Day, marked a high-energy homecoming to Trump’s former city, which has since turned its back on him in many respects.

Thousands of his fans braved the cold for up to two days outside the venue, eager to witness the event, with many more turned away as the arena quickly filled to capacity.

Notably, Melania Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump, made a rare appearance at his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Her presence has been notably scarce during the Republican nominee’s campaign. She was introduced by Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Overflow Crowds And An Energized Atmosphere In NYC

From early morning, Midtown Manhattan was flooded with Trump supporters hoping to catch a glimpse of the rally. Security lines wrapped around city blocks, with more than 10,000 people waiting by mid-morning, and 2,000 camping out for days beforehand. By afternoon, Madison Square Garden was nearly full, with only a few seats left. The New York Police Department eventually had to turn thousands away, redirecting them to nearby bars and areas surrounding the venue. The crowd’s enthusiasm was palpable, with many voicing support for Trump’s vision and cheering as prominent Republican figures took the stage.

Notable Supporters And Fiery Speeches Rally The Crowd

Republican figures, many of whom were once Trump rivals, took turns praising him as the clear choice for Election Day. Speakers included House Speaker Mike Johnson, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and even former Democratic representative Tulsi Gabbard. “New York is a swing state,” declared Trump’s primary rival, Vivek Ramaswamy, to roaring applause. Carlson fueled the excitement further by proclaiming, “Donald Trump’s gonna win. I know he is,” as the crowd responded with cheers.

Former WWE star Hulk Hogan also made a memorable appearance, stirring the crowd by waving an American flag and denouncing claims from Democrats likening the rally to gatherings at MSG in the 1930s. Meanwhile, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance evoked memories of the arena’s legendary past, stating, “This is where the greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali, faced Joe Frazier in the fight of the century. Tonight, Donald J. Trump stands here as the greatest champion of them all.”

Crowd Cheers For Unity Amid Fierce Political Climate

The rally struck a chord with Trump supporters, who cheered as speakers addressed various issues facing America today. Former Democratic hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. echoed sentiments of dissatisfaction with the current Democratic Party, noting how it had changed during his lifetime. “This is not the party anymore of Martin Luther King, of Robert Kennedy, or John Kennedy. That was the party of peace,” he said.

Trump And Harris Neck-And-Neck As Election Nears

With national polls showing a close race, Trump’s rally has intensified momentum within his campaign as he nears the election against Kamala Harris. As both parties gear up for a final push, Trump’s message resonates with supporters, invigorated by his appearances and the atmosphere created by high-profile backers. The rally exemplified the growing divide yet powerful unity among Trump’s base, setting the stage for a tightly contested Election Day on November 5.

MUST READ | Japan’s Ruling Coalition Loses Majority: What Lies Ahead?