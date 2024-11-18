Trump To Declare National Emergency, Use Military To Implement Mass Deportation Program

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed on Monday morning via Truth Social that his administration intends to declare a national emergency and deploy military resources for a mass deportation program targeting illegal immigrants

A simple affirmation

His statement was in response to a post by Tom Fitton, journalist and president of Judicial Watch, who shared reports suggesting that the incoming administration was preparing to declare the emergency and use military assets to reverse what he referred to as the “Biden invasion” through mass deportations.

Trump responded with a simple affirmation, retweeting Fitton’s post with the word “TRUE!!” from his Truth Social account.

Trump appoints Tom Homan to execute immigration plan

During his campaign, Trump pledged to deport more illegal immigrants than any of his predecessors, a promise that resonated strongly with his supporters. As previously reported by the Washington Examiner, he made clear his intent to deport a significant number of illegal immigrants residing in the United States.

To execute this plan, Trump appointed Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as the “border czar” for his administration.

Homan has emphasized that public safety and national security threats will be prioritized, citing them as the most serious risks to the country. He also stated that the first group to be targeted for deportation would be those individuals who had already been ordered to leave by a federal immigration judge but had failed to comply with the order.

Homan speaking Trump language

He explained that these individuals had already gone through the legal process, at significant taxpayer expense, and were required by court orders to depart the country. Those who ignored these orders were effectively fugitives, and it was necessary to enforce the law.

While acknowledging opposition to the deportation of these individuals, stressed that legal processes were followed, including opportunities for asylum claims and hearings before a judge. However, he argued that once a judge’s final ruling required an individual to leave, the law had to be upheld.

