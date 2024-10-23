Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Trump Wants Military That Is Loyal To Him, Says Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris stated on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump desires a military that is loyal to him rather than to the U.S. Constitution.

Her remarks followed comments from Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, who recently described the ex-president as an authoritarian figure who admires leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Kelly also noted that Trump has expressed admiration for the loyalty exhibited by German generals towards Hitler during World War II.

Surprising press conference

Harris made her statements during a press conference held at her official residence, the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., just a day after Kelly labeled Trump a “fascist.”

During the briefing, she asserted that Trump seeks a military that will comply with his orders, even if it means violating the law or disregarding their constitutional oath. She highlighted that Trump has frequently referred to Americans as the “enemy from within” and has indicated a willingness to deploy the military against U.S. citizens.

Harris left without answering questions

Harris elaborated that Trump perceives the “enemy from within” as anyone who refuses to submit to him or who criticizes him. She claimed that he promised to act as a dictator from his first day in office, intending to use the military as a personal militia for his vendettas.

Her speech lasted around three minutes, after which she exited without answering questions.

Retired Marine General John Kelly, in interviews released on Tuesday, asserted that Trump fits the general definition of fascism. He also pointed out that Trump has admired the type of generals associated with Hitler, despite many attempting to assassinate him during World War II.

Harris picks Kelly’s comment

In response to Kelly’s comments and Harris’ statements, the Trump campaign pushed back. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung criticized Kelly, suggesting that he had disgraced himself with fabricated stories.

In reaction to Harris’ remarks, Cheung described her as a “stone-cold loser” who is becoming increasingly desperate as her campaign struggles. He accused her of promoting falsehoods that are easily disproven and claimed that her dangerous rhetoric has contributed to threats against Trump, asserting that she continues to incite violence for political gain.

Read More: RFK Jr. Asks Supreme Court To Take Him Off Wisconsin’s Presidential Ballot

Harris John Kelly Trump US Election news US Military Vice President Kamala Harris
