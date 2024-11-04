U.S. Presidential Election 2024: Key Dates, Candidates, And Poll Insights

The United States is set to hold its presidential election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, featuring a high-stakes contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The United States is set to hold its presidential election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, featuring a high-stakes contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. This election has already captured global attention, with both campaigns intensifying, particularly in crucial battleground states. As the polling date approaches, this election is poised to be another pivotal moment in U.S. politics.

A Tradition of Election Day

The tradition of holding federal elections on the first Tuesday in November dates back to 1845. This decision was made by Congress during a time when the U.S. was predominantly agrarian. By scheduling elections after the autumn harvest, farmers could conveniently travel to polling stations, often located far from their homes. This timing and tradition have remained intact over the years.

However, this tradition has faced criticism in recent years, as Election Day is not designated as a federal holiday. Despite this, several states have enacted laws that require employers to provide employees with time off to vote.

Kamala Harris: A Historic Campaign

In the 2020 election, then-Senator Kamala Harris made history by joining Joe Biden’s campaign as the first Black and South Asian woman nominated for vice president by a major national party. Her victory marked a significant achievement, as she became the first woman of color to hold the vice presidential office. Now, as the Democratic nominee for president, Harris has the potential to make history once again by becoming the first female president of the United States and the first woman of color to occupy the office.

To strengthen her campaign, Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, a choice that could resonate with voters in key Midwestern states.

Donald Trump: The Comeback Bid

Former President Donald Trump is seeking a rare return to the White House after losing to Biden in 2020. However, Trump’s path to victory is fraught with unprecedented legal and political challenges, as he is the first U.S. president—current or former—to face criminal charges. Despite these controversies, Trump remains a powerful figure within the Republican Party, continuing to promote his platform to “Make America Great Again.”

Trump has chosen Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate. Vance is known for his outspoken conservative views and appeals to rural and working-class voters.

Election Day Timing

Polling stations across the U.S. will open between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM local time on November 5, translating to 4:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Most polling places will close between 6:00 PM and midnight Eastern Time, with results expected to start coming in as polls close around 6:00 PM ET (4:30 AM IST on Wednesday).

When Will Results Be Announced?

Vote counting will commence shortly after polls close, but final results may take days to confirm, especially in a tightly contested race. This includes counting mail-in ballots that have already been submitted. In the 2020 election, although it was held on November 3, Joe Biden was not declared the winner until November 7.

Current Polling Landscape

As of November 3, national polls indicate that Harris holds a narrow lead over Trump:

New York Times Polls: Harris: 57% Trump: 40%

FiveThirtyEight: Harris: 47.9% Trump: 47%



This election could very well be decided by razor-thin margins in pivotal states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Polls show these states remain highly competitive, with voters divided on key issues and each candidate’s vision for the future. Securing these states is crucial for both Harris and Trump in their quest for the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

As Election Day approaches, the stakes continue to rise, promising an election season filled with intense campaigning and significant implications for the future of U.S. politics.