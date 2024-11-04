Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Path To 270: No Clear Leader In Key Swing States, CNN Polls Predict

In the path to 270, the battle between the two sides is razor-thin in key swing states. According to CNN polls, there is no clear leader in any of these battlegrounds.

Democrats’ Strategy

As per predictions from CNN Polls for Kamala Harris and the Democratic team, the best path to victory relies on capturing the Blue Wall. If the Democrats secure victories in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, their tally would reach 270 electoral votes, solidifying her position as president. However, if Trump replicates his 2016 victory in Pennsylvania, Harris’s count would drop to 251, forcing the Democrats to seek votes in the Sun Belt.

Key Opportunities for Democrats

If Democrats can flip North Carolina from red to blue, they would move closer to 270 seats. Additionally, if voter sentiment in Nevada remains favorable for Democrats, it could put Harris ahead of Trump in that scenario.

Trump’s Path to Victory

For Donald Trump, the most direct path to victory involves maintaining his hold on North Carolina, which he won by a narrow margin and is the only swing state he secured out of the seven. If Team Trump can flip Georgia—where they lost by just 12,000 votes—and win Pennsylvania again, he would edge closer to 270 seats without needing to secure victories in other key battlegrounds.

If Harris takes Pennsylvania, Trump would need to win three additional battleground states to reach 270, as the total count from Nevada and Arizona would not suffice. He would need to clinch one of the Blue Wall states, like Michigan, to achieve a tally of 283 electoral votes.

