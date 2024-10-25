Who Do You Think Is Ahead In The U.S Polls – Donald Trump Or Kamala Harris?

Voters across the United States are gearing up for the presidential election on November 5, 2024, with the choice now narrowed down to Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Voters across the United States are gearing up for the presidential election on November 5, 2024, with the choice now narrowed down to Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The race took an unexpected twist in July when President Joe Biden chose not to seek re-election, instead endorsing Harris. This decision has sparked intense interest as Americans may now see their first female president or witness a Trump comeback.

Who’s Leading the Polls?

Since entering the race, Kamala Harris has maintained a slight lead over Trump in national polls. She started strong, gaining a four-point advantage by late August after the initial excitement of her campaign launch.

However, as the election date inches closer, this lead has shrunk, with recent polls showing Trump closing the gap. Even though national polls provide a broad view of each candidate’s popularity, they’re only part of the story.

The election hinges on a unique US voting system called the electoral college. Each state is allocated a set number of votes based on its population, totaling 538 votes. To win, a candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes. This means that national polls can be deceptive since the winner must capture key battleground states to secure the presidency.

Key Swing States Hold the Power

This election will come down to a few decisive swing states where voters remain sharply divided. States like Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have all shown fluctuating polling numbers. Trump has recently held small leads in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina, while Harris has managed to keep a slight edge in Nevada.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are especially critical. They traditionally leaned Democratic but swung to Trump in 2016, only for Biden to recapture them in 2020. Harris has led in these states since August, though Trump is now narrowing her lead, particularly in Pennsylvania. If Harris holds these states, her path to the White House looks promising.

What’s Next?

The final days of the campaign are crucial. Both candidates are ramping up efforts in swing states to sway undecided voters. A large portion of the electorate is paying close attention to these last campaign moves, and every interaction, rally, and policy statement could sway the outcome in a state that makes all the difference.

As election day draws near, America faces a historic decision that could lead to its first woman president or see a return of Donald Trump to the Oval Office. The country is watching closely, with a pivotal decision just around the corner.

