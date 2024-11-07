US Election 2024: President Joe Biden to Address the Nation Following Trump’s Election Victory

President Joe Biden is preparing to deliver a national address from the White House following the announcement of Donald Trump’s victory in the recent presidential election. Biden’s speech, scheduled for 11 a.m., is expected to be one of the most challenging of his presidency, as he faces the reality of his successor’s impending return to office.

In July, Biden made the difficult decision to end his campaign for re-election and formally endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, hoping to secure another term for the Democratic administration. Despite a robust campaign, Harris ultimately fell short, with Trump securing a return to the presidency. Trump’s victory brings a complicated chapter in American politics full circle, as he lost to Biden in 2020 but now regains the office, signaling a likely shift in policy direction.

Trump, who had previously challenged Biden’s legitimacy after the 2020 election, has vowed to reverse many of the current administration’s policies, positioning himself to rapidly undo Biden’s initiatives once in office. Biden, aware of the stakes, is expected to address these issues in his speech, reflecting on his administration’s efforts and the anticipated changes under Trump’s leadership.

Yesterday, Biden and Trump spoke briefly by phone, and both reportedly agreed on the importance of a smooth transition. Although no date has been set for a formal meeting, both leaders have committed to discussing the logistics of the handover, marking the beginning of what is likely to be a high-profile transition.