US Election: If Harris Wins, What Would It Mean For Abortion?

Kamala Harris: This year’s presidential election is the first since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, placing abortion at the forefront of the political landscape. It is set to feature the highest number of statewide abortion-related measures ever seen on a ballot in a single year.

According to a KFF survey, abortion has become the most pressing issue for women under 30, dominating the conversation in the race for the presidency, with the two candidates holding vastly different views on the topic.

Kamala Harris, a staunch advocate for reproductive rights?

Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has positioned herself as a staunch advocate for reproductive rights, committing to restoring reproductive freedoms and earning support from organizations such as Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF), the Committee to Protect Health Care, and Reproductive Freedom for All. Harris has pledged to back legislation that would restore the protections of Roe v. Wade and promised to veto any proposed national abortion ban.

President Donald Trump, a threat to reproductive rights?

Harris has also portrayed her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, as a direct threat to reproductive rights. She has heavily criticized Trump’s role in the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, as he appointed three justices who voted to overturn Roe. Harris has claimed that if Trump were to win, he would impose a federal abortion ban—a claim Trump has denied, although he has refrained from stating whether he would veto such a ban and has previously expressed support for national restrictions.

Abortion bans in US

Despite broad public support for abortion rights, 13 states have implemented near-total abortion bans, while eight others restrict it at or before 18 weeks of pregnancy. Harris has promised to sign any bill that Congress passes to reinstate the protections Roe provided. She has also indicated her willingness to support eliminating the filibuster to allow the legislation to pass with a simple majority. However, passing such a law may depend on whether Democrats control both chambers of Congress.

Harris track record on reproductive rights

Harris’ track record further underscores her dedication to the issue. As a Senator from California, she co-sponsored legislation aimed at preventing states from restricting abortion and voted against a bill that sought to ban abortion nationwide after 20 weeks. She has also condemned the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe and led efforts to safeguard access to reproductive healthcare, becoming the first sitting Vice President to visit an abortion clinic.

Abortion and reproductive rights have been central to Harris’ campaign. On her website, she pledges to prevent any national abortion ban and emphasizes her belief that women should have the autonomy to make decisions about their bodies without government interference. Throughout her campaign, Harris has met with women affected by state abortion restrictions, many of whom have joined her on the trail.

