US Elections: President Biden To Attend Next U.S. Presidential Inauguration

President Joe Biden will attend the inauguration of his successor in January 2025, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming election, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed on Wednesday. It is an initiative towards a peaceful transfer of power, a fundamental tradition in U.S. democracy.

At a recent press briefing, Jean-Pierre highlighted the president’s dedication to upholding this democratic principle, regardless of which candidate emerges victorious in next Tuesday’s election. “This president believes in the peaceful transfer of power, and that’s what you’re going to see this president do,” Jean-Pierre told reporters. “It’s not about him. It’s about the American people. That’s what the American people need to see, regardless of who wins.”

Jean-Pierre emphasized that President Biden sees the inauguration as an essential part of the democratic process. “He certainly is going to partake in that,” she said, stressing that attending the inauguration reflects a longstanding tradition that ensures continuity and respect for the office of the president. Outgoing presidents typically attend the inauguration ceremony to welcome their successor and to display unity and stability in times of change.

In a subtle contrast to former President Donald Trump, who declined to attend Biden’s own inauguration in January 2021, the White House’s announcement reaffirms Biden’s commitment to honoring democratic norms. Trump’s decision to skip the event was the first in over 150 years, breaking from a custom upheld by nearly all previous presidents. Instead, Trump and his wife Melania departed the White House early, foregoing the traditional greeting of the incoming president and vice president at the executive residence. Trump’s Vice President, Mike Pence, however, attended the ceremony, joined by his wife, Karen Pence, even after threats were made against him by some of Trump’s supporters during the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Jean-Pierre made no direct reference to Trump’s decision not to attend Biden’s inauguration but underscored Biden’s stance that the next inauguration should proceed in accordance with tradition and in a spirit of peaceful transition. “The American people need to see that,” she reiterated. “It’s about the historical process, and the president is committed to being there.”

As Biden’s term draws to a close, his decision to attend the next inauguration aims to reinforce the importance of tradition, respect, and stability in American governance. This public affirmation comes amid a highly charged election season, with candidates on both sides navigating polarized political landscapes. Biden’s attendance signals a commitment to unity and serves as a reminder that, in democracy, the office of the president transcends individuals and party lines.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 2025.

