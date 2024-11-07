Vivek Ramaswamy Explains Why Trump Won By ‘Largest Margin’ In Modern History

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, has emerged as a prominent figure within the GOP following his exit from the 2024 race. On Wednesday, Ramaswamy offered his thoughts on Donald Trump’s decisive victory, shedding light on why the former president triumphed by what he described as “the largest margin of any President in modern history.”

Ramaswamy’s Prediction Comes True

Ramaswamy, who had supported Trump after dropping out of the presidential contest earlier in the year, revisited a prediction he made at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2023. He had forecasted a landslide victory for Trump, drawing comparisons to the landslides seen in the 1980 and 1984 elections. “Mark my words. I predict a 1980-style, 1984-style landslide election in this country,” Ramaswamy said at the time. On Wednesday, following the election results, he shared his “favorite prediction,” which came to fruition as Trump secured 292 electoral votes, winning decisively in the presidential race.

Why Trump Won: Ramaswamy’s Take

In a tweet following the announcement of Trump’s victory, Ramaswamy outlined why Trump won by such a significant margin. “Here’s the reason why Donald Trump won by the largest margin of any President in modern history,” Ramaswamy began. He praised Trump as “an American badass,” explaining that the former president was not an ideologue or a “policy wonk,” but rather a figure who defied expectations at every turn. Ramaswamy noted that despite attempts to disqualify him, imprison him, and even kill him (twice), none of these efforts succeeded. “Our self-appointed ‘betters’ in the media misunderstood him, underestimated him, doubted him,” Ramaswamy said. “He didn’t misunderstand, underestimate, or doubt himself.”

Trump’s Conviction and the American Comeback

Ramaswamy also reflected on Trump’s demeanor on election night, describing him as unfazed by the outcome. “As everyone at Mar-a-Lago celebrated around him last night, I watched him unfazed, with full conviction that he was exactly where he was destined to be,” Ramaswamy shared. He likened Trump’s personal comeback to the broader “American comeback,” emphasizing that both the president and the nation share a belief in the country’s exceptionalism and its destiny. “We’ve always believed it was our manifest destiny to be exceptional, to be the greatest nation on Earth,” Ramaswamy said, adding, “Some still doubt us. But they’re wrong. Trump’s comeback is the American comeback.”

Ramaswamy’s Praise for Trump’s Leadership

Ramaswamy concluded by asserting that the nation deserves a strong leader, stating, “Our nation deserves a badass Commander-in-Chief right now & that’s exactly what we got. Funny how well our democracy actually works.” His comments underscored his admiration for Trump’s leadership and resilience throughout the campaign.

Speculation Over Ramaswamy’s Role in Trump’s Cabinet

As Ramaswamy continues to solidify his role as a key supporter of Trump, there is growing speculation about what role he might play in the new administration. While Trump’s close association with Elon Musk has recently overshadowed Ramaswamy’s visibility, rumors persist that Ramaswamy could be considered for a significant position within Trump’s cabinet. After dismissing the idea of choosing him as a running mate, Trump has hinted at possibly appointing Ramaswamy to head the Department of Homeland Security. Given Ramaswamy’s influence within the party, his potential appointment could be a significant move in the upcoming administration.

Read More : Trump Makes A Comeback; India-US Ties Set To Expand, Say Experts