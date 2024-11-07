Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Vivek Ramaswamy Explains Why Trump Won By ‘Largest Margin’ In Modern History

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, has emerged as a prominent figure within the GOP following his exit from the 2024 race.

Vivek Ramaswamy Explains Why Trump Won By ‘Largest Margin’ In Modern History

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, has emerged as a prominent figure within the GOP following his exit from the 2024 race. On Wednesday, Ramaswamy offered his thoughts on Donald Trump’s decisive victory, shedding light on why the former president triumphed by what he described as “the largest margin of any President in modern history.”

Ramaswamy’s Prediction Comes True

Ramaswamy, who had supported Trump after dropping out of the presidential contest earlier in the year, revisited a prediction he made at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2023. He had forecasted a landslide victory for Trump, drawing comparisons to the landslides seen in the 1980 and 1984 elections. “Mark my words. I predict a 1980-style, 1984-style landslide election in this country,” Ramaswamy said at the time. On Wednesday, following the election results, he shared his “favorite prediction,” which came to fruition as Trump secured 292 electoral votes, winning decisively in the presidential race.

Why Trump Won: Ramaswamy’s Take

In a tweet following the announcement of Trump’s victory, Ramaswamy outlined why Trump won by such a significant margin. “Here’s the reason why Donald Trump won by the largest margin of any President in modern history,” Ramaswamy began. He praised Trump as “an American badass,” explaining that the former president was not an ideologue or a “policy wonk,” but rather a figure who defied expectations at every turn. Ramaswamy noted that despite attempts to disqualify him, imprison him, and even kill him (twice), none of these efforts succeeded. “Our self-appointed ‘betters’ in the media misunderstood him, underestimated him, doubted him,” Ramaswamy said. “He didn’t misunderstand, underestimate, or doubt himself.”

Trump’s Conviction and the American Comeback

Ramaswamy also reflected on Trump’s demeanor on election night, describing him as unfazed by the outcome. “As everyone at Mar-a-Lago celebrated around him last night, I watched him unfazed, with full conviction that he was exactly where he was destined to be,” Ramaswamy shared. He likened Trump’s personal comeback to the broader “American comeback,” emphasizing that both the president and the nation share a belief in the country’s exceptionalism and its destiny. “We’ve always believed it was our manifest destiny to be exceptional, to be the greatest nation on Earth,” Ramaswamy said, adding, “Some still doubt us. But they’re wrong. Trump’s comeback is the American comeback.”

Ramaswamy’s Praise for Trump’s Leadership

Ramaswamy concluded by asserting that the nation deserves a strong leader, stating, “Our nation deserves a badass Commander-in-Chief right now & that’s exactly what we got. Funny how well our democracy actually works.” His comments underscored his admiration for Trump’s leadership and resilience throughout the campaign.

Speculation Over Ramaswamy’s Role in Trump’s Cabinet

As Ramaswamy continues to solidify his role as a key supporter of Trump, there is growing speculation about what role he might play in the new administration. While Trump’s close association with Elon Musk has recently overshadowed Ramaswamy’s visibility, rumors persist that Ramaswamy could be considered for a significant position within Trump’s cabinet. After dismissing the idea of choosing him as a running mate, Trump has hinted at possibly appointing Ramaswamy to head the Department of Homeland Security. Given Ramaswamy’s influence within the party, his potential appointment could be a significant move in the upcoming administration.

Read More : Trump Makes A Comeback; India-US Ties Set To Expand, Say Experts

Filed under

donald trump US Elections 2024 Vivek Ramaswamy
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox