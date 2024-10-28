Watch: Joe Biden Casts His Vote For Kamala Harris In Delaware

President Biden voted early in Delaware, supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in her race against Donald Trump. With Election Day approaching, he emphasizes their ongoing efforts.

President Joe Biden took a significant step in the upcoming U.S. presidential election by casting his early ballot in Delaware, supporting Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in her campaign against Republican challenger Donald Trump on Monday. This early voting event comes just days before the official Election Day, which is set for November 5.

Despite previously announcing a drop from his reelection bid in July, Biden’s participation in the early voting process underscores his commitment to the Democratic Party and its candidates. He voted at a designated early voting site in New Castle, Delaware, joining numerous Americans exercising their right to vote before the polling day.

As Election Day approaches, the former president’s campaign schedule appears less robust than anticipated. Biden had suggested in September that he would be actively campaigning for Harris during the final stretch leading to the election, but recent activities indicate a more subdued approach. His previous event in Pittsburgh featured pointed remarks directed at Trump, yet Harris’ campaign did not heavily promote this appearance, opting instead to highlight events featuring former President Barack Obama.

Limited Campaign Activities Ahead

Despite this, Biden still has a few engagements lined up for the week, including a union event in Philadelphia on Friday. However, these appearances are primarily official federal duties rather than campaign events explicitly aimed at rallying support for Harris.

In the days leading up to November 5, the president’s agenda is filled with official commitments. He is expected to participate in briefings regarding the aftermath of a hurricane that has severely impacted parts of the country. Additionally, he will host a Diwali reception in the East Room of the White House and participate in Halloween festivities with trick-or-treating at the South Portico.

Reflecting On Tenure And Transition

As Biden prepares to leave the White House, his demeanor reflects a sense of closure similar to that experienced by former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, both of whom maintained a low profile during their party’s campaigning efforts. At a recent “get-out-the-vote” event in Pittsburgh, the president acknowledged the end of his tenure, expressing solidarity with Harris. “We got a lot more work to do, Kamala and I,” he stated, quickly correcting himself to emphasize Harris’s role: “Kamala does.”

