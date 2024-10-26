Watch Video: Emotional Michelle Obama Close To Tears As She Opens Up On Menopause Effects She Experienced

Michelle Obama took the stage in Michigan to show her support for presidential candidate Kamala Harris, sharing her personal struggles with the "debilitating" effects of menopause.

Dressed in an elegant tortoiseshell pantsuit by Theory, Michelle Obama was met with enthusiastic cheers as she passionately discussed the significance of the upcoming American election and its potential impact on democracy and women’s healthcare.

On stigma surrounding women’s health

She highlighted the stigma surrounding women’s health, noting that society has conditioned women to feel shame about their bodies. She pointed out that many women endure severe cramps and nausea every month, emphasizing that those her age often lack understanding about the changes their bodies undergo during menopause, including debilitating hot flashes and depression.

Michelle explained that many women endure their pain in silence, choosing not to share their experiences with anyone—partners, friends, or even doctors.

“if we don’t get this election right, your wife, your daughter, your mother, we as women will become collateral damage to your rage” michelle obama just said what every politician is scared to say: women WILL die if we don’t turn over this election pic.twitter.com/9gXZV8Xqpo — julia ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@kiletara) October 26, 2024

Michelle Obama addresses broader issues in women’s healthcare

Continuing her speech, she addressed the broader issues in women’s healthcare, asserting that women are “more than just baby-making vessels.” She described the complexities of a woman’s body, acknowledging its ability to create life while also noting that numerous health issues can arise at any time. She underscored that every woman can relate to the anxiety surrounding unexpected medical issues, such as lumps, abnormal pap smears, or mammograms, which could signal life-threatening cancers.

She expressed that during such frightening moments—experiences likely to occur for the majority of women—it feels as if the ground has been pulled from beneath them.

Michelle Obama on women of color

Michelle emphasized that she didn’t expect men to fully comprehend the vulnerability women face or the complexities of reproductive health, remarking that most women are also unaware of the extensive challenges they encounter due to the lack of scientific attention to their experiences. She pointed out that women of color are even more likely to be overlooked, according to studies.

She urged everyone, particularly men, to understand the potential consequences of dismantling healthcare systems as proposed by Trump.

Having served as First Lady from 2008 to 2016 and being the mother of two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, she addressed the men in the audience with emotion, painting vivid scenarios that resonate universally.

Consequences of inadequate healthcare

She warned that the consequences of inadequate healthcare could extend to their loved ones—whether it’s a girlfriend facing legal issues for obtaining medication from out of state, a wife or mother at risk of undiagnosed cervical cancer due to lack of access to regular gynecological care, or a daughter frightened to seek help during an unexpected pregnancy.

She concluded by stressing that these issues would ultimately affect them and their sons, highlighting the tragic reality that they could find themselves in the position of grieving at a funeral or raising children alone.

