In the final days of former President Donald Trump’s campaign, journalist and Newsmax host Mark Halperin reported that a “certain story” had been submitted to major news outlets that could, if true, jeopardize Trump’s chances of winning the election. Halperin, appearing on his YouTube, noted that while he was aware of the story, he doubted its accuracy. He stated, however, that if it were true, it would effectively end Trump’s campaign and could become the highly anticipated ‘October Surprise’ for the press.

Attempt to sideline Trump?

Halperin later suggested that the story might be a last-ditch attempt to sideline Trump’s campaign. He compared the situation to actions by former FBI Director James Comey during the 2016 election, when Comey notified Congress shortly before Election Day that the FBI was reopening its investigation into then-candidate Hillary Clinton. Halperin remarked that Clinton and many Democrats continue to believe that this “Comey letter” contributed to her loss. In the present case, Halperin speculated that certain figures in the political landscape were seeking to influence the election outcome by releasing controversial information close to Election Day.

Journalist Mark Halperin: "I've been pitched a story about Donald Trump now for about a week, that if True, would end his campaign."

While Halperin did not delve into specifics about the alleged story, he stressed that its very circulation underscored the tense climate surrounding the election. He pointed to a recent article where Trump’s former Chief of Staff, John Kelly, allegedly accused Trump of endorsing Adolf Hitler. Halperin suggested that The Atlantic’s editor, Jeffrey Goldberg, was aiming to impact the final stretch of the race, speculating that if a major network like CBS were to amplify the story, it could sway public opinion.

Last-minute election scandals against Trump’s campaign

Halperin remarked that the standard for last-minute election scandals, or “October surprises,” has risen significantly in this campaign season, saying that everyone remains vigilant. The journalist also noted that early voting data suggested Trump had a strong chance of winning in 2024. According to the *New York Post*, Halperin commented that, based on early voting figures, it might become evident even before Election Day who would win, if current trends continued.

Data from early voting in several major swing states indicate that Trump is performing well enough to potentially defeat Vice President Kamala Harris on November 5th. Halperin emphasized that early voting statistics are currently more critical than polling data and need to be closely watched as they evolve daily.

