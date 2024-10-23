What Is 538’s 2024 Poll And How It Works?

According to forecasts from 538, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a neck-and-neck battle for the presidency, while control of the U.S. House of Representatives hangs in a delicate balance.

As the election approaches its climax, the dynamics of power in the United States appear highly uncertain. According to forecasts from 538, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a neck-and-neck battle for the presidency, while control of the U.S. House of Representatives hangs in a delicate balance. However, the situation in the U.S. Senate is less ambiguous.

Republican Dominance in Senate Forecasts

Today, 538 is releasing its projections for the Senate, indicating that Republicans have an 87% chance of securing a majority. This probability includes scenarios where the Senate might be split 50-50, with Vice President JD Vance casting the deciding vote if Trump wins the presidency. Conversely, the likelihood of Democrats maintaining their majority stands at only 13%, roughly equivalent to rolling a die and landing on one.

The Democratic Challenge: A Difficult Map

The forecast illustrates the strong influence of political polarization in America. The Democrats are faced with a particularly challenging map. Although they currently hold 51 seats in the Senate, the retirement of Senator Joe Manchin in West Virginia is expected to result in a loss of that seat to Republicans, reducing their count to 50. Furthermore, they need to defend two additional seats in staunchly Republican states.

In Ohio, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is engaged in a competitive race against Republican businessman Bernie Moreno. Despite winning by a margin of 7 percentage points in 2018—a year favorable for Democrats—current forecasts based on key factors suggest Brown could lose by 1.1 points, though the estimates carry considerable uncertainty.

Polls, however, show Brown with a slight lead of about 1.6 points over Moreno, which is better than what the fundamentals would suggest but still within the historical margin of error for Senate races. Given this data, Ohio is forecasted as a toss-up, with Brown having a 56% chance of victory.

The Montana Dilemma

In Montana, Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat, faces a precarious situation. Although he has previously defied the state’s conservative leanings, current polling shows Republican challenger Tim Sheehy leading by about 5.4 points. This significant margin aligns with both fundamental analysis and expert evaluations, resulting in an 89% chance of victory for Sheehy in our forecast.

The Broader Electoral Field

With two seats at risk in red states and West Virginia almost certainly lost, the model estimates an average loss of 2.3 seats for Democrats before considering additional races. Nevertheless, they must also defend five seats in key battlegrounds: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada. Fortunately, projections suggest these seats are likely to remain Democratic.

In Nevada, Senator Jacky Rosen has a 91% chance of winning against Republican Sam Brown, while in Arizona, Representative Ruben Gallego is favored with an 88% chance over former TV anchor Kari Lake. In the northern battlegrounds, Democratic incumbents hold slim leads: Representative Elissa Slotkin in Michigan has a 77% chance, Senator Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin has a 78% chance, and Senator Bob Casey Jr. in Pennsylvania has a 79% chance of winning.

While these Democrats currently lead, normal polling errors could allow Republicans to secure at least one seat, providing an alternative route to a Senate majority even if Democrats manage to hold Montana and Ohio.

Long-Term Implications for Democrats

The 2024 Senate elections are poised to significantly impact the Democrats’ long-term prospects. From the onset of the campaign, it has been evident that the Democrats are at a disadvantage due to their challenging electoral map. The structure of the Senate inherently favors Republicans, as it allocates an equal number of seats to each state. This distribution, coupled with rural areas tending to lean Republican, results in a growing disparity, with more states favoring Republicans than Democrats.

The 2024 election is not merely a localized issue; it foreshadows potential challenges in the subsequent 2026 elections, where Democrats will defend four seats in states narrowly won by President Biden in 2020. Conversely, Republicans will face fewer risks, defending only three seats in less favorable states. By 2028, Democrats will need to protect five seats in Biden-won states, while Republicans will again have only three seats in competitive territories.

Without a significant shift in party coalitions or a revival of split-ticket voting, the current Democratic majority in the Senate may be short-lived, while Republicans are poised for a promising decade of opportunities in the Senate landscape.

