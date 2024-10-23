Who Are The Key Candidates To Look Out For US Elections 2024?

While it is basically a face-off between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Many Progressive leaders like Cornel West and Jill Stein are calling for transformative change, and Chase Oliver brings a distinctive perspective to the race.

As the United States prepares for the presidential elections, the candidate lineup is shaping up for an intense political showdown. Several notable contenders are set to compete in the 2024 election. While Donald Trump is vying for a return to the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris has entered the showdown from the Democratic Party after Joe Biden was dropped from the candidiate lists. While it is basically a face-off between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Many Progressive leaders like Cornel West and Jill Stein are calling for transformative change, and Chase Oliver brings a distinctive perspective to the race. Here’s everything you need to know about the candidates.

Kamala Harris: 2024 Democratic Presidential Candidate

Kamala Harris made history in 2021 as the first Black, first South Asian, and first female to be elected as Vice President of the United States. Born in Oakland, California, she was raised by her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian cancer researcher, and her father, Donald Harris, a Jamaican economist. Harris married entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff in 2014, becoming stepmother to his two children, who affectionately call her “Momala.”

Harris attended Howard University, a historically Black institution, where she studied political science and economics. She later earned her law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. Her career in public service began as a prosecutor, where she focused on cases of child sexual abuse. She rose through the ranks to become San Francisco’s District Attorney and later, California’s Attorney General, establishing herself as a strong advocate for criminal justice reform.

Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2017, Harris gained national attention for her rigorous questioning during high-profile hearings, particularly with Supreme Court nominees and Trump administration officials. Although her 2020 presidential campaign ended before the primaries, she was chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate, contributing to their historic victory.

As Vice President, Harris has focused on issues such as immigration reform, voting rights, reproductive freedom, and economic equity. While she has faced scrutiny for her approach to certain challenges, she remains a pivotal figure in the Biden administration. With President Biden choosing not to run in 2024, Harris launched her own presidential campaign, aiming to be the first Black and Asian American woman to lead a major party ticket. She supports progressive policies, including expanding healthcare access and continuing Biden’s economic measures, while adjusting her platform to reflect the evolving political landscape.

Kamala chose Tim Walz as her vice presidential pick.

Donald J. Trump: 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, served from January 2017 to January 2021. Born in Queens, New York, in 1946, Trump rose to fame as a real estate magnate and reality television personality. His brash, populist approach to politics fueled his 2016 victory against Hillary Clinton. However, his presidency was marred by controversies, including two impeachments and accusations of inciting the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Trump attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in economics. He inherited and expanded his family’s real estate empire, becoming a household name through high-profile developments and his long-running TV show “The Apprentice.” His business ventures, though often successful, were not without financial and legal difficulties, laying the foundation for his later political persona.

Trump’s presidency was characterized by a hardline stance on immigration, deregulation, and tax cuts, but also by his unconventional leadership style, which alienated many in Washington. After losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Trump refused to concede, instead promoting baseless claims of election fraud. These claims led to his second impeachment. Nevertheless, his fervent base remains loyal, propelling him to run for a second, non-consecutive term in 2024.

Trump announced his 2024 candidacy in November 2022, making him the first president to seek a return to the White House after leaving office. His platform includes cutting social safety net programs, reforming the federal government, and seeking retribution against political adversaries. Despite facing multiple criminal indictments, Trump continues to dominate the Republican primary, capitalizing on his status as an outsider to Washington politics.

Trump chose Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice presidential pick.

OTHER KEY CANDIDATES

Cornel West

Cornel West, 72, is an independent candidiate for the 2024 presidential elections. He is a distinguished professor of philosophy at Union Theological Seminary. Cornel West has taught at institutions like Yale, Princeton, and Harvard. Known for his progressive activism, West is a vocal critic of U.S. foreign policy, including the Obama administration, and is a staunch advocate for social justice and civil rights. West initially sought the Green Party nomination before deciding to run independently. His campaign focuses on anti-war policies, including pressuring Israel into a ceasefire in Gaza, cutting U.S. aid to Ukraine, and abolishing NATO. Domestically, he supports universal healthcare, reparations for Black Americans, and ending fossil fuel projects. Melina Abdullah, a professor and Black Lives Matter co-founder is his Vice presidential pick.

Jill Stein

Jill Stein, 74, is a presidential candidate from the Green Party. A physician and environmental activist, Jill Stein has been a key figure in U.S. third-party politics for over a decade. She ran for president under the Green Party banner in 2012 and 2016, garnering significant attention for her progressive platform focused on climate action and economic justice. Stein is running for president for the third time, championing an “economic bill of rights” that includes guaranteed healthcare, housing, and education. She advocates for aggressive climate policies, such as achieving zero carbon emissions swiftly, and opposes U.S. military aid to Israel and Ukraine. Her VP pick is yet to be determined.

Chase Oliver

Chase Oliver, 39, is contesting for presidential elections from the Libertarian Party. A political activist and former Democrat, Chase Oliver, entered politics as an outspoken critic of the Iraq War. He previously ran for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022 and has worked in the restaurant and maritime trade industries. Oliver, secured the Libertarian Party nomination in 2024, running on a platform centered on withdrawing the U.S. from all foreign conflicts, decriminalizing drugs, and abolishing the Federal Reserve. He also supports simplifying the path to citizenship for immigrants and pardoning non-violent drug offenders. Mike ter Maat, a former police officer and economist is the Vice Presidential pick.

