Who Are The Third-Party Candidates And How Will They Impact The Us Polls? Everything Decoded

This November, every battleground state will feature at least one independent or third-party candidate on the ballot. Are you considering voting for one? If you are, you're not alone.

As Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump engage in a heated exchange over various electoral issues, several independent and third-party candidates are also in the running for the 2024 US Presidential election. While the spotlight has primarily been on the two main candidates, these additional contenders are making their voices heard on the ballot.

Cornel West (Age: 71 | Independent)

Cornel West is a prominent independent candidate and an esteemed academic and activist who launched his campaign in June 2023. Although he initially sought the Green Party nomination, West ultimately decided to run as an independent with Melina Abdullah as his running mate. His campaign has found support among voters disillusioned with President Joe Biden’s stance on Israel’s military actions in Gaza. West advocates for significant reforms, including a permanent ceasefire in the region, halting military aid to Ukraine, and implementing universal healthcare.

Jill Stein (Age: 74 | Green Party)

Jill Stein, representing the Green Party, is another key candidate. Having served as Cornel West’s campaign manager, she initiated her own campaign after West transitioned to an independent run. Stein’s platform prioritizes environmental issues, advocating for more robust climate policies than those proposed by mainstream Democrats. Her proposals include ending US support for Israel, offering free public education, and canceling medical debts. Stein has garnered media attention for her activism, including a recent arrest during protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Chase Oliver (Age: 39 | Libertarian Party)

Chase Oliver, the nominee for the Libertarian Party, adds to the mix of candidates. A former activist and restaurant worker, he earned his party’s nomination after a competitive convention. Oliver has criticized both major candidates, advocating for simplified immigration processes and a withdrawal from foreign conflicts. His campaign supports drug decriminalization and the dissolution of the Federal Reserve.

Claudia De la Cruz (Age: 42 | PSL)

Claudia De la Cruz is campaigning for the 2024 US presidency with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). Raised in the South Bronx by Dominican immigrant parents, she is a community organizer, educator, and theologian who advocates for systemic change through socialism. Her platform includes proposals for reparations for Black Americans, single-payer healthcare for all, a drastic reduction of the US military budget by 90%, and the nationalization of the 100 largest corporations to foster economic democracy. De la Cruz also acknowledges Native American sovereignty and has ballot access in 19 states, along with registered write-in status in 13 others.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Age: 70 | Independent)

Initially a contender in the Democratic primary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. later shifted to an independent candidacy. Despite suspending his campaign in August 2024 and endorsing Trump, he continues to attract interest. His campaign centered around issues such as government spending and foreign intervention. Recently, the US Supreme Court dismissed a former independent candidate’s request to remove his name from the ballot in Wisconsin and Michigan for the November 5 election.

The Impact Of Third-Party Candidates On Us Polls

This November, every battleground state will feature at least one independent or third-party candidate on the ballot. Are you considering voting for one? If you are, you’re not alone.

As the election approaches, various candidates are making their final appeals to voters. In addition to major-party nominees—former President Donald Trump for the Republicans and Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democrats—there are several third-party and independent options available, including Green Party candidate Jill Stein, Libertarian Chase Oliver, and independents Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

While experts assert that third-party candidates are unlikely to win the presidency, they can significantly influence the election by affecting the major party candidates’ chances. Some contend that these candidates serve as spoilers, drawing votes away from one of the frontrunners. Others argue that they provide much-needed choices and force major-party candidates to address issues that might otherwise be overlooked.

If you’re unsure how your vote will impact the broader election, you may wonder whether supporting the Green Party could inadvertently help Trump by siphoning votes from Harris. Experts suggest that the effects may vary depending on the state.

Why Are Third-Party Candidates Considered Spoilers?

You might have heard claims that third-party candidates have altered the outcome of past elections, such as Ralph Nader’s effect on Al Gore in 2000 or Jill Stein’s impact on Hillary Clinton in 2016. However, the validity of these assertions is debated.

Major-party candidates often worry that third-party candidates will divert votes that could have gone to them, ultimately costing them the election. Yet, the dynamics are more complex.

According to Bernard Tamas, a political science professor at Valdosta State University, the influence of third-party candidates depends on their appeal and the competitiveness of the race. He notes that just because someone supports a third-party candidate like the Green Party nominee doesn’t mean they would automatically vote for Harris if that option weren’t available. Many voters who are drawn to third-party candidates might not even have voted without that choice, and their political leanings can be diverse, making predictions about their voting behavior challenging.

How Could Your Vote Impact the Election?

Living in a swing state means your vote is crucial in a tight race. If you choose to support a third-party candidate, it raises the question of who that might help or hinder. Experts indicate that voting for a third-party candidate in these competitive states may pose more risk for Harris.

Casey Burgat, an assistant professor and director of the legislative affairs program at George Washington University, states that Democrats are generally more vulnerable to third-party votes in swing states. He explains that a candidate like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could attract support from voters across party lines, but historically, the impact on Democrats has been more pronounced.

He cites the 2016 election, where some Democratic strategists argue that votes for Stein in pivotal states contributed to Trump’s victory over Clinton. According to Burgat, if candidates like Stein or West gather a committed following in key swing states, we might witness a repeat of that scenario, where third-party candidates effectively act as spoilers for the Democratic nominee.

Voting Third Party in a Red State

In solidly red states, choosing a third-party candidate is unlikely to change the overall election outcome significantly. While a strong libertarian or conservative candidate could attract voters unhappy with Trump or the Republican nominee, the overall results are still expected to favor the GOP, even with some influence from third-party candidates.

Burgat notes that it is rare for voters in these states to abandon the Republican candidate, although those disenchanted with Trump’s approach may consider a libertarian or independent conservative alternative.

Voting Third Party in a Blue State

If you reside in a predominantly blue state and choose a third-party candidate, your vote is unlikely to affect the overall election outcome but could potentially draw support away from Harris. Burgat points out that candidates like Stein and West might appeal to voters who are dissatisfied with moderate left policies.

Kennedy Jr. could attract a wide range of disenchanted voters, making it difficult to determine which party he might pull votes from. However, in these states, the Democratic margins are typically large enough that the influence of third-party candidates tends to be minimal overall.

That said, if the major parties don’t reflect your beliefs, you’re not alone. While most voters may support the Democratic nominee, there could be a significant number of protest votes for candidates like West or Stein, particularly among younger or more progressive voters.

ALSO READ: Why Did Donald Trump Lose His Temper At Milwaukee Rally? Former POTUS Fumes, ‘I’m Working My A** Off’