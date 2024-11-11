Who Is Elise Stefanik? Newly Nominated US Ambassador To UN In President-Elect Trump’s Administration

Stefanik gained national prominence in 2021 when she replaced Trump critic Liz Cheney in her leadership role, making her the fourth highest-ranking Republican in the House.

President-elect Donald Trump has announced to nominate Representative Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump confirmed his decision to the New York Post, describing Stefanik as “an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter.” This announcement marks the third significant appointment for Trump’s incoming administration.

Stefanik, currently serving as the House Republican Conference Chair, has been a staunch ally of Trump. She gained national prominence in 2021 when she replaced Trump critic Liz Cheney in her leadership role, making her the fourth highest-ranking Republican in the House. Stefanik has been a vocal supporter of Trump’s policies and was even considered as a potential vice-presidential candidate for his second term.

In a statement to the New York Post, Stefanik expressed her gratitude, saying she was “truly honored” to accept the role and eager to advance Trump’s “peace through strength” approach on the global stage. Her appointment will require Senate confirmation.

Stefanik’s selection comes shortly after Trump announced that his former UN envoy, Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not be part of his second-term administration. Haley had previously challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

Who is Elise Stefanik?

Elise Stefanik, 40, was born and raised in Upstate New York. She comes from a family involved in small business, which she credits for instilling values of hard work and perseverance. Stefanik was the first in her immediate family to attend college, earning an honors degree from Harvard University. Early in her career, she served in the George W. Bush administration from 2006 to 2009, working on the Domestic Policy Council and in the office of the Chief of Staff.

Stefanik made history in 2014 when she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at that time. Throughout her tenure, she has been a vocal advocate for conservative policies, including strong support for Israel. Recently, she played a prominent role in congressional hearings that scrutinized university leaders’ responses to campus protests after the Hamas attack on Israel.

Stefanik’s departure from Congress could impact the House Republicans’ narrow majority. Her district in New York is considered a reliably Republican seat, but her exit will require a special election to fill her vacancy.

Other Key Appointments in Trump’s Administration

Alongside Stefanik’s nomination, Trump has made other significant appointments as he assembles his second-term team. He named Susie Wiles, a veteran political strategist, as his White House Chief of Staff.

Trump also appointed Thomas D. Homan, former director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, to oversee border security and deportations as the “border czar.”

