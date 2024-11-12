Who Is Marco Rubio, And Why Is He Donald Trump’s Pick For Secretary Of State?

As Donald Trump gets ready to put together his cabinet, Florida Senator Marco Rubio is rising into strong contender for Secretary of State. According to sources interviewed by The New York Times, the decision has been made: Rubio, a seasoned Republican and once a presidential rival, will be the Department of State’s new secretary.

Marc Rubio, 52, has emerged as the latest high-profile contender on the reported shortlist of President Trump’s possible picks for Secretary of State. Despite intense political battles over the years between the two, this is potentially a watershed moment in Rubio’s ties with the president. Reports claimed Rubio has led the pack of contenders, others including Ric Grenell, former US ambassador to Germany, in Trump’s preference over the last week.

During a talk on a high profile cabinet seat, Rubio further expressed the zeal to serve the nation by saying while talking on CNN, “I am always interested in serving this country.”

Rubio’s Way From Critic To Loyalist

The naming of Rubio, a Cuban-American and known for his hardline stance on foreign policy, means that the president is shifting his way towards former critics’ joining him in the inner circle. Rubio has had many past bitter political exchanges with Trump. Rubio went on a strong verbal attack against Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries, calling the latter a “con artist” and “the most vulgar person to ever seek the presidency.” Since those red hot words, however, Rubio has found himself gravitating toward Trump’s policies and even endorsed Trump for the presidency in 2024. This means that the two Republicans now seem to be on one page with their goals for the country’s foreign policy.

Rubio’s Political Career

Marco Rubio’s political service has spanned more than two decades. Rubio started as a city commissioner in West Miami. Born to Cuban immigrants in Miami, Florida, Rubio earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Florida in 1993 and received a law degree from a later date. His political trail didn’t end yet, as in the year 2000, he won his election to represent Florida’s 111th district in the state’s House of Representatives and eventually made his way to Speaker from 2006 to 2008.

In the year 2010, Rubio won without contest a seat in the U.S. Senate with an unrelenting support faction of the Republican party-the Tea Party movement, infamous for its ultra-conservatism. Since then, Rubio has been developed as an advocate on foreign policy issues focused on U.S.-Latin America relations. His efforts during the first term of Trump earned him the unofficial title of “virtual secretary of state for Latin America.” If nominated, sustained engagement in this space may determine much of his vision as Secretary of State.

Impact Of Rubio In Current Elections

Rubio was re-elected into the senate for a third term in 2022, where he won against the Democrat, Val Demings, and made sure he was secured as Florida’s senior senator after Bill Nelson stepped down in 2019. Rubio endorsed the presidential campaign by Trump in early 2024, ahead of the Iowa caucuses, making sure that Rubio’s affirmation was further sealed with the President-elect.

MUST READ | Kai Trump Shares Vlog Of Mar-A-Lago Election Celebration For Her Grandfather Donald Trump’s Win | WATCH