Saturday, November 9, 2024
Wiles has been described by some in the media as "the most feared and least known political operative in America."

Who Is Susie Wiles? Donald Trump Appoints ‘Ice-Maiden’ As NEW Chief Staff

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed his 2024 campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as the incoming White House Chief of Staff, making her the first woman to hold the position.

Meet Susie Wiles?

Wiles, known as a skilled and strategic political operative, played a significant role in Trump’s campaign, contributing to what he called “one of the greatest political victories in American history.”

Wiles, 67, has extensive experience in political strategy and has been described by some in the media as “the most feared and least known political operative in America.” Her political career dates back to Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign.

In 2010, she helped businessman Rick Scott win the governorship of Florida in just seven months, and she later joined Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, helping him secure Florida against Hillary Clinton. She has also managed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s successful gubernatorial race in 2018.

Known as “the ice maiden,” Wiles operates behind the scenes and has earned a reputation as one of the most respected figures in Republican politics. In her new role, she will lead the Executive Office of the President, managing the White House staff and overseeing daily operations and policy development. Trump praised her as “tough, smart, innovative, and universally admired,” expressing confidence in her ability to serve the country well.

The Trump transition team is currently assembling the remaining members of the incoming administration, including the heads of key executive departments, such as the Departments of State and Defense.

ALSO READ: ‘Peaceful, Orderly’: Biden Pledges Smooth Transition Of Power To President-Elect Donald Trump

donald trump administration Susie Wiles US election results White house chief of staff
