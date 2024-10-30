Why Elon Musk Wants Donald Trump To Win?

Elon Musk recently explained his reasons for supporting Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, noting that his preference has less to do with typical policy interests like border control or tax incentives.

Elon Musk recently explained his reasons for supporting Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, noting that his preference has less to do with typical policy interests like border control or tax incentives. During his appearance at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit in Saudi Arabia, Musk indicated that SpaceX’s ambitions to colonize Mars could be better realized if Trump were to return to office.

More hopeful about Trump admin

Musk suggested he was more hopeful about achieving these goals under a Trump administration compared to other candidates. His vision includes launching the first crewed mission to Mars by 2027, with humans potentially setting foot on the Martian surface two years after that. He acknowledged that this timeline is aggressive and argued that under Kamala Harris, deregulation might be less likely, creating potential obstacles to his goals.

Musk further claimed that, under President Joe Biden’s administration, regulatory constraints have made it challenging to pursue space exploration, suggesting that the permitting process now takes longer than the time needed to build the rockets. This sentiment aligns with Trump’s approach to space exploration during his first term, where he had committed to renewing American space efforts and focusing NASA’s mission on returning to the moon and eventually reaching Mars.

Elon Musk and Trump on same page

In 2016, Trump emphasized the importance of transforming NASA’s role beyond low-Earth orbit logistics, pledging to redirect its focus toward exploration. This was reinforced by Trump’s Space Policy Directive 1 in 2017, which prioritized a return to the moon and set a pathway for Mars, advocating for commercial and international partnerships to drive progress in the sector. Trump had also expressed the belief that the moon could serve as a launching point for Mars missions.

Additionally, Trump’s administration had actively pursued deregulation in the commercial space sector, with Space Policy Directive 2 promoting a streamlined regulatory framework to support rapid innovation and industry growth. Trump had remarked that future generations might wonder how progress was achieved without space exploration, underscoring the importance of expanding efforts beyond Earth.

Elon Musk donating millions of dollars to Trump

Since his public endorsement of Trump in July, Musk has become one of the campaign’s most significant financial backers, contributing tens of millions of dollars. Recently, Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s office filed a lawsuit against Musk and his super PAC over a $1 million incentive offered to randomly selected voters in swing states who sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments.

Musk has also appeared at several Trump rallies, with his first stage appearance in Butler, Pennsylvania, on October 5. He reportedly views Trump as aligned with his vision, particularly regarding favorable regulatory environments that could benefit ventures like SpaceX and Tesla. Michael Breen, an associate professor at Dublin City University, noted that Musk, like other Silicon Valley billionaires, values personal freedom and is resistant to restrictions.

At the FII summit, Musk alluded to his involvement in the 2024 presidential election, signaling his support for Trump, which he considers critical to advancing the future he envisions for SpaceX and the commercial space industry.

Read More: US Elections: Kamala Harris Rallies Support, Pledges to Counter Trump’s Politics of Division