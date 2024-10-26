Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Trump Feels Obama Is Not A Good Speaker?

At a rally in battleground Michigan, former President Trump intensified his criticism of former President Obama.

Why Trump Feels Obama Is Not A Good Speaker?

At a rally in battleground Michigan, former President Trump intensified his criticism of former President Obama. He remarked on Obama’s speaking abilities, expressing doubt about them, and noted that Obama would deliver speeches before leaving without engaging further. This comment was made while discussing the topic of China and the tariffs imposed by previous administrations.

Former presidents have exchanged barbs

Obama has been active in critical swing states, including Pennsylvania and Georgia, campaigning to energize voters as early voting begins and Election Day approaches. Both former presidents have exchanged barbs during their respective campaign efforts.

During a recent campaign event in Atlanta, Obama addressed Trump’s behavior, stating that his actions have become so erratic that people no longer take them seriously. He cautioned that despite this unpredictability, Trump’s presidency could pose significant dangers.

Trump labels Obama a “jerk”

Earlier this month, Trump labeled Obama a “jerk” while speaking at a gathering in North Carolina, expressing his disdain for Obama’s recent campaigning efforts. He criticized Obama for being a divisive figure, suggesting that Obama and his supporters are indifferent to the country’s unity.

The comments highlight the increasingly personal nature of the 2024 election, with both Trump and Obama making pointed remarks about each other. Additionally, during his rally in Michigan, Trump targeted Vice President Harris, referring to her recent campaign event with celebrities like Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland. He suggested that their strategy relies on star power and the use of buses to attract crowds, asserting that unlike them, his events draw attendees without such tactics.

In another news, Trump lashed out at former Rep. Liz Cheney, during a campaign event in Michigan on Saturday, calling her a “Muslim-hating warmonger.”.

“Kamala is campaigning with Muslim-hating warmonger, Liz Cheney, who wants to invade practically every Muslim country on the planet. And let me tell you the Muslims of our country, they see it, and they know it,” Trump said at a rally.

Read More: Trump Calls Liz Cheney, A ‘Muslim-Hating Warmonger’

 

Filed under

2024 presidential election Barack Obama battleground states Harris campaign Joe biden Kamala Harris Trump
Advertisement

Also Read

Did Israeli Forces Breach Iraqi Airspace With Their Jets?

Did Israeli Forces Breach Iraqi Airspace With Their Jets?

Is Elon Musk An Illegal Immigrant? New Report Says Tesla CEO Worked Illegally In US

Is Elon Musk An Illegal Immigrant? New Report Says Tesla CEO Worked Illegally In US

Trump Calls Liz Cheney, A ‘Muslim-Hating Warmonger’

Trump Calls Liz Cheney, A ‘Muslim-Hating Warmonger’

U.S. Greenlights $2B Arms Deal with Taiwan, Including Advanced Missile Defense

U.S. Greenlights $2B Arms Deal with Taiwan, Including Advanced Missile Defense

Watch Video: UK Labour MP Mike Amesbury Stands Over Man Yelling ‘You Won’t Threaten Me Again’

Watch Video: UK Labour MP Mike Amesbury Stands Over Man Yelling ‘You Won’t Threaten Me...

Entertainment

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total vote :
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox