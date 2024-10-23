Will Kelly’s Critical Comments Of Trump Help Harris?

Vice President Kamala Harris will address voters during a CNN town hall on Wednesday night as she makes her final appeal ahead of a closely contested election.

Vice President Kamala Harris will address voters during a CNN town hall on Wednesday night as she makes her final appeal ahead of a closely contested election. She is expected to highlight remarks made by John Kelly, former chief of staff to Donald Trump, who indicated that Trump fit the description of a “fascist.”

Scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET, the town hall presents an opportunity for Harris to engage with undecided voters who may still have concerns about her readiness for the presidency. It will be held in Chester Township, Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state both candidates are targeting in their quest for the White House.

Trump displayed fascist tendencies

One likely topic of discussion will be Kelly’s statements, which he made in an interview with Kelly, a former Marine general, suggested that Trump displayed fascist tendencies and recalled that Trump had praised Adolf Hitler on multiple occasions, stating that Hitler had “done some good things.”

These revelations come at a pivotal moment for Harris, who has already focused much of her campaign rhetoric on Trump’s perceived threat to democracy. She has consistently argued that Trump is unfit for office and has intensified this narrative by referencing his impact on American democratic values.

Harris described Trump as “increasingly unstable” and “dangerous”

In her first on-camera reaction to Kelly’s comments, Harris described Trump as “increasingly unstable” and “dangerous.” She also expressed deep concern over Trump’s remarks about Hitler, noting the dictator’s responsibility for the deaths of millions of Jews and Americans. According to Harris, this further illustrates Trump’s true character.

She also warned of the risks associated with Trump potentially returning to office, emphasizing that without figures like John Kelly to check his actions, Trump’s behavior could go unchecked in a second term. Harris stressed that those who previously sought to curb Trump’s impulses would no longer be there to restrain him.

Harris campaign features two Republican military veterans

Harris’s campaign held a press call on Wednesday featuring two Republican military veterans, one of whom served as Kelly’s senior counsel when he was Trump’s homeland security secretary. Both veterans criticized Trump during the call. Brig. Gen. Steve Anderson pointed out that Trump, facing legal challenges, would not even qualify to serve in the military, yet as commander-in-chief, he would be in charge of it.

Kevin Carroll, a former advisor to Kelly, noted that Kelly stepping forward to criticize Trump was not a decision made lightly. Carroll highlighted the respect he has for Kelly, acknowledging that his public stance was a significant move for the former general.

