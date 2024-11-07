In his congratulatory message to Donald Trump following the latter’s historic victory in the 2024 US presidential election, China’s President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of maintaining a stable and constructive relationship between the United States and China. Xi urged both nations to manage their differences in a responsible manner while focusing on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.

According to official Chinese media reports, Xi expressed his hope that under Trump’s leadership, the US and China would work toward fostering stronger ties, particularly in areas such as trade, technology, and global governance. He underscored the significance of a collaborative approach to addressing global challenges, emphasizing that both countries, as major world powers, have an essential role to play in shaping the future of the international community.

Xi’s message reflects the complex and often tense dynamics between the two largest economies in the world. Over the past few years, US-China relations have been characterized by a mixture of cooperation and competition, with trade disputes, tariffs, and geopolitical rivalries often taking center stage. Despite these tensions, both leaders have previously acknowledged the importance of dialogue and cooperation, especially in matters of global economic stability, climate change, and international security.

In his message, Xi specifically called for both sides to focus on their shared interests and work to enhance mutual trust, which he believes is crucial for addressing the broader challenges facing the global order. He also emphasized the potential for deepening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields, including science, technology, and healthcare, areas where both countries have significant expertise and resources to offer.

China’s leadership has consistently underscored the need for a balanced approach to US-China relations, advocating for more dialogue and engagement to reduce the risk of misunderstandings or conflicts. Xi’s call for “properly managing differences” reflects a desire to avoid further escalation of tensions, particularly in the areas of trade and military competition. This is seen as a message to the incoming Trump administration to build on the areas of cooperation that have existed in the past while working to address contentious issues in a more constructive manner.

As Trump prepares for his second term in office, it is expected that US-China relations will remain a focal point of global diplomacy. While Trump’s first term was marked by a confrontational stance on trade and other issues, the future of US-China relations will likely depend on how both sides choose to navigate their differences while also seeking common ground on key global issues. Xi’s message, therefore, signals a desire for a more pragmatic and balanced approach as both countries look to manage the complex dynamics of their bilateral relationship.

Ultimately, Xi’s congratulations to Trump and his call for expanded cooperation reflect the recognition that the US and China, despite their differences, are deeply interconnected in the global economy and will need to collaborate on a range of international challenges in the years to come.