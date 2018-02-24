Its day 3 of our 100 day campaign; Today we bring to you case number 7. This is our most comprehensive investigation yet. This is a case that will leave you befuddled. Over the course of the next half an hour, we will unfold, through our investigation, the faults in the audit system. A businessman, who was called out by a bank and charged with cheating and forgery of documents, was able to establish a new company with a similar name the very next year and then dupe yet another bank into giving him a multi-crore loan. How is it that a company which had defaulted on a previous loan amount and was already fighting a legal battle with one bank managed to get an even bigger loan from another bank? Today we try to find the answer.