Has India ensured data security? Is our national security & sovereignty at stake? Are users’ contact lists, details & text messages being leaked? Is data security integral aspect of defence? These are some of the questions that we try to answer in this week’s episode of The Roundtable.

To discuss this we are joined by an eminent panel- Vinit Goenka, Governing Council Member, CRIS, Ministry of Railways; Commodore (Retired) Uday Bhaskar, Director, Society for Policy Studies; Lt Gen (Retired) DB Shekatkar, Chairman, Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty and Dr Jaijit Bhattacharya, President, Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research in conversation with our Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal