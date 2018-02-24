The right to die or death with dignity is as important as right to life. So, this week on Cover Story we try to decode what is active & passive euthanasia and what is the concept of ‘Living will’?

To discuss this we are joined by an eminent panel- Namita Bhandare, Columnist & Commentator; Sauyma Saxena, Family Law Expert and Dr. Sumit Ray, Senior Consultant & Vice Chairperson (Critical Care Medicine) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The show is anchored by Priya Sahgal, Senior Executive Editor of NewsX.