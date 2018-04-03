‘October’ starring Varun Dhawan speaks exclusively to NewsX over why he needed this film. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar, who was present at the moment, also spoke about the film.

October is a romantic drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu and Gitanjali Rao in lead roles. The ‘October’ is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films productions. The film is scheduled for release on 13 April 2018.