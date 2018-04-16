The living legend of Indian photography, Raghu Rai, talks about ten iconic photographs of his – which have special stories around them. He also talks about what makes a great photograph. Raghu Rai has captured India through his lens for the last over 50 years like nobody else. The great photographer is on the show Art Talk with Jujhar Singh (NewsX channel). Art Talk is the leading art show on Indian news television. The show carries interview – demonstrations with the top musicians, dancers, artists and photographers of the country – and the best emerging talent as well. The aim of the show is to demystify the arts, particularly the classical and fine arts, and show how beautiful, exciting and spiritual they are.