This week on The Roundtable we try and decode the genesis of the SC/ST atrocities act. Debating this on The Roundtable we are joined by Dr. Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson, BJP; Devashish Jarariya, BSP Supporter; Rama Lakshmi, Opinion Editor of ThePrint and Pankaj Vohra, Managing Editor of The Sunday Guardian. The show is anchored by our Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal.