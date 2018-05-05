This week on Flashback, we take a look at the journey of Manna Dey, a versatile singer born to Mahamaya and Purna Chandra Dey on 1 May 1919 in Kolkata. Besides his parents, his youngest paternal uncle, Sangeetacharya Krishna Chandra Dey highly inspired and influenced him to become a singer. Manna Dey’s career as a playback singer started with the movie Tamanna in the year 1943. His uncle, Krishna Chandra Dey composed the musical score and he paired up with the well-known Suraiya to sing this wonderful duet. The entire nation loved this song and Manna Dey became a household name. In the year 1950, he got his second film named “Mashaal” in which he sang a solo track named “Upar Gagan Vishal”, which was another hit as the music was composed by the greatest SD Burman.

Manna Dey was a very versatile singer and there was no playback singer who could imitate Manna Dey’s versatility. He could very easily sing the great hits of legends like Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh but no one could sing the songs Manna Dey sang in his unique technical style. This talented singer has sung thousands of songs in many different languages and has given stage performances throughout the world. A true entertainer, he never fails to mesmerize his audience and people who attend his concerts only crave for more. He has received awards like National Singer of India, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. Manna Dey is a living legend and continues to inspire budding talents and musicians.