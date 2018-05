The best Mother’s Day 2018 gift ideas: Gifts for the tech-savvy mother because every mother is technically special. Our 2018 Mother’s Day gift guide is for the tech-savvy woman, be she a gourmand, a reader, a traveller or a creative person. We’ve got gift ideas in every budget range – from the gizmos that won’t burn a hole in your pocket to tech that will make mum know she’s special.