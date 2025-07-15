Watch: Playful Humpback Whales Delight Off Rio’s Coast in Rare July Sighting

Playful humpback whales were spotted showing off their tail fins and breaching the waters near Rio de Janeiro this July, marking an unusual surge in sightings. According to marine biologists at Brazil’s Whale Observatory, quoted by news agency Reuters, these large marine mammals are appearing earlier and in greater numbers than in past seasons.

Pedro Froes, a leading marine biologist, suggests environmental changes could be influencing their migration patterns. His colleague Veronica Avalos credits decades of conservation efforts for the whales’ rebound after years of population decline.

With whale-watching tours gaining popularity along Rio’s coastline, locals are developing a deeper connection with these ocean giants. Environmental educator Patricia Ribeiro notes that the burgeoning industry not only benefits coastal communities economically but also raises awareness for marine conservation.