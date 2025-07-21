Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Drones and Missiles Hit Kyiv, 2 Killed

Russia launched a drone and missile barrage on Kyiv after Sunday midnight, which left at least two people dead and several houses and shops damaged. Reports said residents sought shelter as Ukraine’s air defences fought against the attacks across four districts.

According to latest reports, Ukraine has launched a retaliatory attack.

“Russian strikes are always an assault on humanity — in Kyiv, a kindergarten caught fire, along with residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. Ordinary apartment buildings were damaged in Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and the region,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X (previously Twitter).

He said while 15 people have been injured, the youngest among them is a 12-year-old boy. “Everyone is receiving assistance. Two people were killed in the attack. My condolences to their families and loved ones.”

Zelenskyy also said rescue and emergency efforts are underway.

“Damage has been reported in Kyiv and the region, as well as in the Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Attack drones were also intercepted over the Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Kherson regions,” he said.